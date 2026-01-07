Iowa Fans React To Inexcusable Minnesota Loss

The Iowa Hawkeyes can kiss their No. 19 ranking goodbye after falling to Minnesota, 70-67.

Iowa had not one, not two, but three chances to tie the game at the buzzer. They came up short on all three shots which pushed them down to 12-3 overall with a 2-2 B1G record.

Minnesota had been hot as they've now won five straight. The Golden Gophers haven't lost a game at home all season, and they extended that streak against a Hawkeyes team that has suffered all three of their losses away from home.

Iowa Fans Frustrated With The Loss

Idk how Stirtz’ last 3 didn’t go in — Hawkeye Enjoyer 🐤 (@HawkGuyEnjoyer) January 7, 2026

"It’s okay can’t win every game. We own Minnesota anyway you can tell how they stormed the court. Bounce back," one fan said as they try to cope with the loss. This individual found a different excuse, "Another loss to the refs."

"Hell of a fight in the second half, this team is gonna get so much better as a result of what just happened," someone wrote. Another added, "What an embarrassment. Clearly Iowa State was your Super Bowl. Now you’re just making us look bad."

This individual commented, "The Hawkeyes 3-point shooting is abysmal. Do they even practice those shots? Undersized teams that can't rebound must be able to make open shots."

"Officially back though. We’ve got teams storming the court," one fan added. Even though Iowa may not be ranked next week, it was fun while it lasted.

This fan was unpleased, "We only show up for one half only..." as another wrote, "That is a bad loss for Iowa. Need the role players to be role players and contribute. We have to protect the basketball at all times."

"Abysmal loss, you just can't lose these games," someone said. That led to this response, "Selling my tickets for Sundays game. Not going to watch us lose."

Iowa's Schedule Doesn't Get Any Easier

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With their next game on January 11 against No. 16 Illinois, a win could help the Hawkeyes remain in the Top 25. Knowing the rankings only come out once a week, first-year head coach Ben McCollum needs to make sure his team is on his A-Game at home this weekend.

From there, it's a date at No. 5 Purdue. This schedule is only going to continue to get more challenging down the stretch, so losing to teams like Minnesota simply isn't an option.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!