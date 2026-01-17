Iowa Dominates Indiana for Blowout Road Win

The Iowa Hawkeyes were looking for anyway to get back to winning ways and they did just that in an emphatic, 74-57 road victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Iowa ends their three-game losing streak and improves to 13-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Big Ten. They previously suffered defeats to Minnesota on the road, 70-67 on Jan. 6, to then ranked No. 16 Illinois at home, 75-69 on Jan. 11, plus to No. 5 Purdue on the road, 79-72 on Jan. 14.

Indiana falls to 12-6 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play, suffering their fourth straight defeat.

Iowa also makes improves to 83-106 in the series, 31-62 on the road and gets their second win in the past three games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Hawkeyes Jump Out to Early Lead vs. Hoosiers

The Hawkeyes took advantage of the Hoosiers' horrendous shooting early on, as the home team made just one of their first 12 field goal attempts.

Iowa jumped out to a 10-2 lead and then held a 16-8 lead midway through the first half. Senior guard Bennett Stirtz led with seven points on a 3-pointer and two layups, while fellow senior in guard/forward Tavion Banks made four free throws.

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) greets Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Both teams then started excelling on offense, as the Hawkeyes made seven straight shots and the Hoosiers made nine consecutive baskets, cutting the deficit to five points at 30-25 at the 4:34 mark.

Indiana redshirt senior guard Tayton Conerway scored 10 points off of five layups, while Stirtz added two layups and freshman guard Tate Sage made a 3-pointer and a layup.

The Hawkeyes ended the first half on an 8-3 run to take a double-digit, 38-28 lead into halftime. Junior guard Kael Combs made a 3-pointer, Stirtz added three free throws and Banks made a layup, as the Hoosiers made just one of their final seven field goal attempts.

Iowa Fends Off Indiana, Ends Up with Blowout Win

Indiana came out the better of the two teams to start the second half, with a 9-4 run that cut the deficit to five points three minutes in.

Stirtz continued his work from the foul line, making five free throws and a dunk from junior forward Cam Manyawu kept the Hawkeyes up by 10 points at the 14:01 mark.

The Hoosiers still kept it close, keeping it a single-digit deficit with nine minutes left, as Connerway made two layups and senior forward Reed Bailey added four points himself.

Iowa used a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to build a insurmountable, 66-48 lead with 5:39 remaining, ensuring them the win over Indiana.

Banks led the Hawkeyes during the run, with a jumper, two free throws and then coverting an and-one opportunity off of a layup.

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum calls a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana made just two field goals the rest of the game over almost the final 13 minutes, while Iowa shot 7-for-13.

Banks scored 13 of the final 17 points for the Hawkeyes, who ended up with the 17-point victory on the road.

Stirz, Banks Lead Iowa in Win over Indiana

Stirtz led the way for Iowa with 27 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 10-for-11 from the foul line.

This matches the most points he's scored for the Hawkeyes in Big Ten play, as he also scored 27 points in a 74-61 home win over UCLA on Jan. 3.

Banks ended up with 26 points, making eight of his 12 shots, a 3-pointer and all nine free throw attempts.

This matched a career-high for Banks at the Division I level, eclipsing his previous-high of 21 points for Drake in a road win over Southern Illinois on Dec. 1, 2025. It was also the most foul shots he made without missing in a game over the past two seasons.

