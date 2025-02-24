Iowa Hawkeyes' Payton Sandfort Cements Himself in Program's Record Book
Iowa Hawkeyes' star forward Payton Sandfort may have officially established himself as one of the best players to come through the program in recent memory.
Following the Hawkeyes' 85-78 victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sandfort became the second player in program history to reach 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 250 3-pointers. He joins former Iowa guard Jeff Horner as the only players to reach these career numbers as a Hawkeye.
Throughout his time with the team, Sandfort has become a vital piece to head coach Fran McCaffery's squad. As a sophomore, the talented forward averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He would eventually elevate his role during the 2023-24 season, as Sandfort lead the team in points per game with 16.4 while also racking up nearly seven rebounds per game.
This year has been quite similar to his junior season. The veteran leader remains to be the focal point of Iowa's offense, averaging 16.7 points per game while maintaining a 34.5 3-point percentage in 27 games. Sandfort's phenomenal 2024-25 campaign includes 12 games of 20 or more points, with four of them coming in the last six games.
With such an impressive resume, Sandfort is beginning to see some draft hype. In the NBA Draft on SI's most recent two-round mock draft, the staff had Sandfort being selected No. 57 to the Orlando Magic.
