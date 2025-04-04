Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes’ Pryce Sandfort Transfers to Big Ten Rival

The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing Pryce Sandfort in the transfer portal to Nebraska.

Ben Cooper

Feb 19, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) controls the ball as Oregon Ducks forward Brandon Angel (21) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) controls the ball as Oregon Ducks forward Brandon Angel (21) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing a key player in the transfer portal, as Pryce Sandfort has committed to Nebraska.

Sandfort averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Sandfort shot 48.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Sandfort was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes off the bench, and losing him to a Big Ten rival makes this hurt even more.

Head coach Ben McCollum and Iowa also lost Josh Dix in the transfer portal, as he committed to Creighton.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) shoots the ball
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Evan Mahaffey (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

When McCollum was interested as head coach, he emphasized the importance of getting Sandfort, Dix, and Cooper Koch back from the transfer portal.

"See if we can get Pryce, Cooper, Josh (back),” McCollum said in his initial remarks before answering any questions.

Koch did withdraw from the transfer portal and will return to Iowa, but he was unable to convince Sandfort or Dix to stay.

McCollum was able to land one of the top players in the transfer portal in Bennett Stirtz, but losing Sandfort and Dix weakens the Hawkeyes' rotation.

Iowa has also lost Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Riley Mulvey in the transfer portal. With so many players out the door, McCollum will need to recruit well to rebuild a rotation for next season.

Ben Cooper
