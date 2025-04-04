Iowa Hawkeyes’ Pryce Sandfort Transfers to Big Ten Rival
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing a key player in the transfer portal, as Pryce Sandfort has committed to Nebraska.
Sandfort averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Sandfort shot 48.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
Sandfort was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes off the bench, and losing him to a Big Ten rival makes this hurt even more.
Head coach Ben McCollum and Iowa also lost Josh Dix in the transfer portal, as he committed to Creighton.
When McCollum was interested as head coach, he emphasized the importance of getting Sandfort, Dix, and Cooper Koch back from the transfer portal.
"See if we can get Pryce, Cooper, Josh (back),” McCollum said in his initial remarks before answering any questions.
Koch did withdraw from the transfer portal and will return to Iowa, but he was unable to convince Sandfort or Dix to stay.
McCollum was able to land one of the top players in the transfer portal in Bennett Stirtz, but losing Sandfort and Dix weakens the Hawkeyes' rotation.
Iowa has also lost Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Riley Mulvey in the transfer portal. With so many players out the door, McCollum will need to recruit well to rebuild a rotation for next season.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Lose 4-Star Weapon to Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes’ Transfer Guard Josh Dix Picks New Team
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Promising Guard Via Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Talented Guard To Transfer Portal
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Emerging as Possible Landing Spot for Iowa Standout