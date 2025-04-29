Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Targeting North Carolina Forward in Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes are pursuing a North Carolina Tar Heels forward in the NCAA transfer portal.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 15, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cade Tyson (5) with the ball as American University Eagles forward Matt Mayock (33) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cade Tyson (5) with the ball as American University Eagles forward Matt Mayock (33) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very busy in the transfer portal this offseason, which should not come as too much of a surprise given that they lost half of their team via the portal after Fran McCaffery's firing.

However, new head coach Ben McCollum has done a tremendous job of assembling talent since being hired last month, and now, he is trying to swipe a transfer from a blue-blood program.

Iowa had North Carolina Tar Heels forward Cade Tyson in for a visit over the weekend, via Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon. Tyson entered the transfer portal earlier this month after a trying 2024-25 campaign in which he receive very limited playing time.

Tyson actually starred at Belmont for two seasons before deciding to transfer to North Carolina following the 2023-24 season. During his time with the Bruins, he averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game across two seasons, posting 49.2/44.6/85.7 shooting splits.

In just one year with the Tar Heels, the Monroe, N.C. native struggled, logging just 2.6 points over 7.9 minutes a night while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from three-point range.

Perhaps Tyson—who has drawn interes from a handful of schools since deciding to leave Chapel Hill—will be able to carve out a more significant role with the Hawkeyes, who can definitely use an infusion of talent after the thoroughly disappointing campaign they just endured.

Iowa went 17-16 this past year, going a meager 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. That resulted in the dismissal of McCaffrey after spending 15 years with the program.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Earns Enormous NFL Comparison

MORE: Steelers Reveal Why Iowa's Kaleb Johnson Was Their Perfect Fit In 2025 NFL Draft

MORE: Former Iowa QB Receives Shocking NFL Opportunity With Chiefs

MORE: Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Huge Opportunity with Baltimore Ravens

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Joins Kaleb Johnson on Prestigious NFL Team

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Basketball