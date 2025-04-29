Iowa Hawkeyes Targeting North Carolina Forward in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very busy in the transfer portal this offseason, which should not come as too much of a surprise given that they lost half of their team via the portal after Fran McCaffery's firing.
However, new head coach Ben McCollum has done a tremendous job of assembling talent since being hired last month, and now, he is trying to swipe a transfer from a blue-blood program.
Iowa had North Carolina Tar Heels forward Cade Tyson in for a visit over the weekend, via Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon. Tyson entered the transfer portal earlier this month after a trying 2024-25 campaign in which he receive very limited playing time.
Tyson actually starred at Belmont for two seasons before deciding to transfer to North Carolina following the 2023-24 season. During his time with the Bruins, he averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game across two seasons, posting 49.2/44.6/85.7 shooting splits.
In just one year with the Tar Heels, the Monroe, N.C. native struggled, logging just 2.6 points over 7.9 minutes a night while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from three-point range.
Perhaps Tyson—who has drawn interes from a handful of schools since deciding to leave Chapel Hill—will be able to carve out a more significant role with the Hawkeyes, who can definitely use an infusion of talent after the thoroughly disappointing campaign they just endured.
Iowa went 17-16 this past year, going a meager 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. That resulted in the dismissal of McCaffrey after spending 15 years with the program.
