Former Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Earns Enormous NFL Comparison
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson on the third round of the NFL Draft over the weekend, and given the Steelers' current backfield situation, he should have the opportunity to start right off the rip.
Johnson was actually the sixth halfback selected in the draft, which came as a bit of a surprise given that many had him pegged as a top-three player at his position.
Nevertheless, Johnson was a Day 2 pick, which is what everyone anticipated, and now, he will get the chance to show out for one of the NFL's most storied franchises.
But which NFL players does Johnson most closely resemble? Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports revealed a rather gargantuan comparison for the former Iowa superstar, likening him to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
"My comparison for him is, 'Honey, I shrunk Derrick Henry,'" Tice said. "So he goes to Arthur Smith, I'm like, okay, there it is. Same running style, a little upright."
It's true. Johnson and Henry do employ similar running styles, as neither is incredibly fast, but they can ram through defenders and also possess terrific field vision.
"Good size, better pass protector now than Derrick Henry has ever been," Tice added. "... Has some hands, too. No wonder Arthur Smith loves him."
Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final year with the Hawkeyes, leading the Big Ten in both categories and setting Iowa's single-season record in the latter. He also averaged a robust 6.4 yards per carry.
The Steelers may have landed one of the biggest steals in the draft in Johnson.
