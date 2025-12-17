Iowa Got a Steal in Freshman Forward

In head coach Ben McCollum's first year behind the wheel for the Iowa Hawkeyes - an experiment that has, thus far, paid off in the form of a 9-2 record - the team's primary playmaking options have been upperclassmen. From guards Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks (seniors) to forward Alvaro Folgueiras (junior), the headlining players in Iowa City have been around on the collegiate level.

Yet another option has quickly emerged as one of the most efficient, steadily growing assets under the black and gold banner. Tate Sage, an unorthodox freshman guard, has quickly begun to thrive in McCollum's layered offense. Boasting an NBA-like build and years of development still ahead, Sage is making waves both on the team and in the media as a result.

And although his averages appear, well, average for the time (6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist per game), there exists much more than meets the eye to the first-year, off-ball specialist's game. Multiple recent posts on social media have lauded Sage for those reasons, and more.

Gaining Deserved Traction

"I'm not sure how Tate Sage didn't get high-major offers out of high school," wrote Tyler Tachman, of the Des Moines Register.

I'm not sure how Tate Sage didn't get high-major offers out of high school. It hasn't taken long into his freshman season to see that he is clearly a high-major caliber player. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 6, 2025

"It hasn't taken long into his freshman season to see that he is clearly a high-major caliber player," he finished in the post on X (Twitter).

Another post referred to Sage's scant Division One offer list prior to his commitment to McCollum and Iowa which, in retrospect, makes the guard look like the steal of the season for the black and gold. "Absolute gem," said the post.

Tate Sage’s entire DI offer list.



Absolute gem. pic.twitter.com/p8zYWWyMsr — Tyler (@tcraighoops) November 8, 2025

Of the various levels of Sage's game that have been duly noted, his aforementioned ability to move off of the ball - as has been spurred by HC McCollum's methodical offensive system - has set him apart on a roster full of downhill scorers as a more complimentary option.

Iowa guard Tate Sage (24) drives toward the basket against Western Michigan guard Jalen Griffith (2) Dec. 14, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An NBA Comparison

More recently, Sage was even compared to NBA Champion and former Kansas forward Christian Braun in the way that he impacts the Hawkeyes' offense from the wing. While Sage isn't the team's main (or even secondary) option at the time, the promise he's exhibited already suggests an eventual filling into that role.

In the meantime, McCollum and his veteran-led Iowa roster can enjoy the occasional spell of rest that Sage brings to their current structure. A hidden gem needn't always be a superstar, and Sage exemplifies that "glue guy" role.

