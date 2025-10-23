Iowa's Reclassified Freshman Set for Sizable Role
As is most often the case with a basketball team led by a brand new head coach in the NIL-era, the Iowa Hawkeyes, under fresh hire Ben McCollum, have a roster built primarily "on the fly' out of the ever-lucrative transfer portal.
The 2025-26 team is highlighted, on most accounts, by former Drake Bulldog and longtime McCollum prospect Bennett Stirtz. The senior guard, having already been named to a preseason All-American squad by CBS, is widely anticipated as the Hawkeyes go-to option in the coming season, and for good reason.
But flying under the radar is freshman Hawkeye Trey Thompson; after initially being a highly-touted prospect in the 2026 class, Thompson decided to reclassify to this season, given multiple working outside factors as well as a conversation with HC McCollum.
Trey Thompson Reclassifies for Iowa
"Coach McCollum called me, he's like "We could use you this year, we need you this year,"" Thompson said, speaking to the media about his choice to class-up. "My situation in high school wasn't the greatest. I loved my coach, the people there were awesome, but I don't think I was challenged every single day."
"I think here, I'm challenged every single day by the best of the best. I mean, an NBA player on our team, it's hard to guard... but it's just going to make me a better basketball player overall. That's why I came here."
Different Classes, Same Rank
At just 17 years old, the freshman forward maintained his four-star ranking even after reclassifying, having proved his ability to such an extent that his high grade held in either group. According to 247Sports specifically, the 6'8, 220 scorer is the 93rd ranked player in the 2025 class, as well as the 17th highest power forward and the absolute best prospect out of the state of Tennessee.
Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports director of scouting, said specifically of Thompson, "A prototypical face-up four-man, Thompson has the size and strength to impact the game in the paint, but the skill-set to operate on the perimeter. He’s not only a good shooter who can space the floor both by spotting up, but also in pick-and-pops and slipping out of various ghost actions."
As one of just four true freshman on McCollum's inaugural team in Iowa, Thompson has the chance to define the Hawkeyes' younger elements, both now and moving forward. His first chance to make an impact comes in less than two weeks when Iowa hosts the Robert Morris Colonials to kick off the year on November 4.
