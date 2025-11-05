Top Iowa Target Sets Commitment Date
With all eyes on Jenica Lewis, the five-star shooting guard has set her commitment date. Lewis, who plays for Johnston High School in Johnston, IA, placed the Iowa Hawkeyes in her Top 4. With her commitment date set for November 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST, the Hawkeyes won't have to wait much longer.
Head coach Jan Jensen is competing against Notre Dame, Oregon, and TCU. After a successful visit just a few weeks ago, 247Sports logged an expert prediction that the Hawkeyes would indeed be Lewis's destination.
Iowa Awaits Lewis's Decision
While Iowa hasn't always been the favorite, things took a huge swing in the past few weeks. Lewis, who had long been favored to choose Notre Dame, now seems to be leaning towards Iowa.
The expert prediction was made by David Eickholt who knows this Hawkeyes team quite well. He's 2/2 in his predictions this year, and is 117/125 all time.
His prediction wasn't given with 100% confidence, but for him to go out of his way to bank on the Hawkeyes landing the No. 22 overall recruit in the Class of 2026 speaks volumes. Iowa, who landed McKenna Woliczko in October, is looking to add Lewis and highly touted prospect Addison Bjorn.
Jensen Looks For The Trifecta
Even before Jensen became the head coach, she was part of the recruiting team that brought Lewis and Bjorn to Iowa back in 2022. They attended a game at Kinnick Stadium on September 11, 2022. Knowing how long Iowa has been competing for these women, it's only a matter of time before their hard work pays off.
Bjorn still has an official visit to go on with Kansas, but after that she'll be narrowing down her options. Even Woliczko has been working overtime to try and convince both of these ladies that Iowa is the place to be. Jensen hit the jackpot by receiving her commitment last month, now it's just a matter of finishing the job on another pair of top recruits.
So far, Woliczko is Jensen's lone recruit in the Class of 2026. While her campaign got off to a slow start, Iowa hasn't missed on many top names. It's clear that the trifecta of Woliczko, Lewis and Bjorn are Jensen's top three options. If she's somehow able to land all three, it would immediately put the Hawkeyes in contention for one of the best classes in the nation.
