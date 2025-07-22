Caitlin Clark Sent Generous Gift to Alma Mater Iowa's Basketball Teams
Less than two years after Caitlin Clark departed from Iowa for the WNBA, she is already giving back big-time to her alma mater.
Before the 2025-26 school year, Clark gifted every athlete from both the Iowa men's and women's basketball teams her edition of the Nike Kobe V Protro sneakers, which quickly sold out when they were released in June.
Players from both teams reacted with excitement to the news, and got to go pick out a pair of the new shoes.
This is not the first time Clark has doled out shoes as a gift. She recently gifted the Caitlin Clark edition of the shoes to the Butler men's basketball team, where her boyfriend, Connor, is an assistant coach.
Clark has gone down as a Hawkeyes legend, and one of the most accomplished athletes the school has seen. During her illustrious time at Iowa, Clark led the NCAA in scoring and assists three times, was named the AP Player of the Year twice, and finished as the NCAA all-time leading scorer, among many other accomplishments.
Now, Clark's giving back to the school where she achieved so much.