College Football Playoff: 3 Games That Can Put the Iowa Hawkeyes In the Field
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At 8-2, the Iowa Hawkeyes are right on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. More than likely, if the Hawkeyes pick up wins against Illinois and Nebraska, they could be in the 12-team field as a 10-2 Big Ten representative. That's a pretty strong resume.
That said, a little help never hurt, and Iowa certainly wouldn't turn down a few results that could ensure it is comfortably inside the cut line as long as it handles business in its games. In Week 12, there are three games that have a realistic chance to break Iowa's way and bust down the door.
BYU at Kansas
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
Date: Saturday, November 21
Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Spread: BYU -5.5
Rooting For: Kansas
At 8-2, BYU is ranked a few spots ahead of Iowa and is seeing its resume buoyed by a massive win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The problem for BYU is that it has losses to UCF and Utah. A third loss to a team from the Big 12 might be the final nail in the coffin against a two-loss Big Ten team.
Upset Likelihood: 3.5/10. Unfortunately, I think BYU is a pretty strong team, and the Cougars know what lies ahead of them. It's on the road and is an early body-clock game for BYU, which may be the only thing that could make this interesting.
LSU at Tennessee
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
Date: Saturday, November 21
Location: Neyland Stadium
Spread: LSU -1.5
Rooting For: LSU
This is the one. This is the game that could knock Tennessee out of the CFP conversation and send Iowa into the 12-team field. The Vols are actually home underdogs to LSU at the time of writing this, which is quite telling. Lane Kiffin helping Iowa? It's a very real possibility.
Upset Likelihood: 5/10. Lane Kiffin going back to Tennessee. The Tigers coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas. We are going to find out a lot about LSU. And it happens that they will have to learn in Neyland Stadium, one of the hardest places to play in all of college football.
Texas Tech at Baylor
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FOX
Date: Saturday, November 21
Location: McLane Stadium
Spread: Texas Tech -3.5
Rooting For: Baylor
Texas Tech is 9-1, but is barely ahead of Iowa in the rankings. That's quite telling to me. In fact, it tells me that another Red Raiders loss, since their first one was to Cincinnati, would be all she wrote for their College Football Playoff hopes.
Upset Likelihood: 7/10. This one has my attention. Baylor can score. The Bears have put up at least 30 points in five games, and Texas Tech isn't exactly playing elite on defense. They haven't held a team below 25 points in the last five games. If the Bears' offense can get going, watch out.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings
Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7