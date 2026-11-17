At 8-2, the Iowa Hawkeyes are right on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. More than likely, if the Hawkeyes pick up wins against Illinois and Nebraska, they could be in the 12-team field as a 10-2 Big Ten representative. That's a pretty strong resume.

That said, a little help never hurt, and Iowa certainly wouldn't turn down a few results that could ensure it is comfortably inside the cut line as long as it handles business in its games. In Week 12, there are three games that have a realistic chance to break Iowa's way and bust down the door.

BYU at Kansas

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Date: Saturday, November 21

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Spread: BYU -5.5

Rooting For: Kansas

At 8-2, BYU is ranked a few spots ahead of Iowa and is seeing its resume buoyed by a massive win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The problem for BYU is that it has losses to UCF and Utah. A third loss to a team from the Big 12 might be the final nail in the coffin against a two-loss Big Ten team.

Upset Likelihood: 3.5/10. Unfortunately, I think BYU is a pretty strong team, and the Cougars know what lies ahead of them. It's on the road and is an early body-clock game for BYU, which may be the only thing that could make this interesting.

LSU at Tennessee

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Date: Saturday, November 21

Location: Neyland Stadium

Spread: LSU -1.5

Rooting For: LSU

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Utah

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Miami (FL)

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Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This is the one. This is the game that could knock Tennessee out of the CFP conversation and send Iowa into the 12-team field. The Vols are actually home underdogs to LSU at the time of writing this, which is quite telling. Lane Kiffin helping Iowa? It's a very real possibility.

Upset Likelihood: 5/10. Lane Kiffin going back to Tennessee. The Tigers coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas. We are going to find out a lot about LSU. And it happens that they will have to learn in Neyland Stadium, one of the hardest places to play in all of college football.

Texas Tech at Baylor

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Date: Saturday, November 21

Location: McLane Stadium

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Rooting For: Baylor

Texas Tech is 9-1, but is barely ahead of Iowa in the rankings. That's quite telling to me. In fact, it tells me that another Red Raiders loss, since their first one was to Cincinnati, would be all she wrote for their College Football Playoff hopes.

Upset Likelihood: 7/10. This one has my attention. Baylor can score. The Bears have put up at least 30 points in five games, and Texas Tech isn't exactly playing elite on defense. They haven't held a team below 25 points in the last five games. If the Bears' offense can get going, watch out.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.