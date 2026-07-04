Does Kirk Ferentz's Longevity at Iowa Matter in Big Ten Head Coach Rankings?

He's the grandfather of college football. He's been around for nearly three decades. He's seen the sport change more than anyone else.



He's Kirk Ferentz. He is Iowa football. He enters his 28th season as the Hawkeyes' head coach and seems to be as spry as ever.

Kirk Ferentz is ranked at the 5th-best Big Ten head coach

Despite the game changing, the recruiting world becoming even more 24/7, and the impact of NIL, Ferentz has shown adaptability every step of the way in this new world.



On top of all that, most importantly, the man wins football games. A lot of them.



Is his longevity and standard at Iowa each year enough to be among the Big Ten's best head coaches?

It appears longevity and sustained success do have to matter in Big Ten head coaching rankings. You can't discount Kirk Ferentz's ability to grind out at least eight wins per year at a program like Iowa.



The Hawkeyes have never had the resources that Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and now Indiana have had. But Ferentz undoubtedly does more with less than any other coach.

Ahead of Kirk Ferentz is a group that's a bit hard to argue. Curt Cignetti changed Indiana in a way no one thought possible, which rightfully puts him atop the list.



Chasing him are Ryan Day at No. 2 and Dan Lanning at No. 3, a pair of coaches who always have their programs in contention.

The No. 4 slot belongs to Kyle Whittingham, the former Utah head coach, who is now leading the Michigan Wolverines. Ferentz slots just ahead of USC's Lincoln Riley, who is entering a curious stage of his time with the Trojans.



Riley needs to win soon with the resources and talent he has at USC, or things could begin to get curiously tense.

Riley Donald's Final Takeaway

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With a record at Iowa of 209-128, Ferentz's ability to consistently have Iowa competing is clear. Few programs in America have achieved Iowa's sustained success, and many would trade for it in the blink of an eye.



I get Whittingham slotting in above Ferentz, but it feels a bit predictive due to landing at Michigan versus past evidence, having not coached a game in the Big Ten.

What is palpable is the gap that exists between the top of the conference and the next few tiers of coaches. Ferentz is in that top tier, but after that, a group of Illinois' Bret Bielema and Washington's Jedd Fisch need the longevity to make their way up the rankings.



After those two, a logjam of Matt Campbell, Matt Rhule, and PJ Fleck exists among coaches who have yet to turn the corner, and have many wondering if they can.