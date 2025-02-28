Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Massive NFL Contract
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Alaric Jackson is now a very rich man.
Jackson just landed a three-year, $57 million contract extension from the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that features $35 million in guaranteed money, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
The massive pact comes on the heels of Jackson having a breakout 2024 campaign with the Rams in which he registered a 78.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Jackson played for Iowa between 2016 and 2020 and ultimately went undrafted in 2021. However, he proceeded to land with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent.
While the 26-year-old did not receive any legitimate playing time during his rookie campaign, he went on to make six starts in 2022 and was so impressive that the Rams handed him the starting left tackle job heading into 2023.
Jackson was solid in his first full season as a starter, notching a 66.2 overall grade at PFF. He excelled more as a pass blocker, posting a 67.2 grade in that category.
The Canadian native certainly isn't a household name, but after showing such potential over the last couple of seasons, he was viewed as one of the top offensive lineman going into free agency this March.
But now, the Rams have taken him off the market, which is certainly huge for a Los Angeles squad that was on shaky ground with its offensive line.
Jackson's contract will also likely help set the free-agent market for tackles, as he may very well have been the best player available at his position.
