Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Meets With Dallas Cowboys
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson will be one of the most explosive weapons available during the NFL Draft this April, and he is not surprisingly drawing considerable interest.
The Scouting Combine is currently underway in Indianapolis, and Johnson has already had a formal meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, via Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish.
That Dallas decided to meet with Johnson is hardly surprising.
The Cowboys definitely find themselves in need of a halfback with breakout star Rico Dowdle slated to hit free agency, and Dallas' offense could use a major boost in general.
Johnson is coming off of a masterful 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, the latter of which set a single-season record for Iowa. He averaged a robust 6.4 yards per carry and also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and a couple of scores.
While Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the consensus best running back in this draft class, there are some who consider Johnson to be the No. 2 prospect at his position, although he is definitely facing stiff competition from North Carolina Tar Heels superstar Omarion Hampton.
Johnson will be a Day 2 pick at the latest in a couple of months, and there is a possibility that he could potentially fly off the board in the first round.
The 22-year-old wasn't even on the radar prior to 2024, as he wasn't even the Hawkeyes' full-time starter over the course of his first two collegiate seasons. However, Johnson broke out in a big way this past year, and now, NFL teams will be fiercely vying for his services.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Transfer QB Receives Major Take from Analyst
READ MORE: How Lucy Olsen Helped Replace Caitlin Clark For Iowa Hawkeyes
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Reveals Massive NFL Inspiration
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark's Iowa Homecoming Already Sold Out
READ MORE: Former Iowa Star Receives Emphatic Prediction from Packers GM