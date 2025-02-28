Iowa Hawkeyes' Transfer QB Receives Major Take from Analyst
The praise continues to pile up for the Iowa Hawkeyes' prized-transfer portal addition, Mark Gronowski.
CBS Sports' Richard Johnson claimed that Gronowski is one of five transfer quarterbacks that flew under-the-radar and "could be poised for an instant impact in 2025" in his most recent article.
"...we never know is when exactly they'll have a pulse on the offensive side of the ball," said Johnson, in regards to the Hawkeyes' offense. "Cade McNamara wasn't able to bring it as a transfer last year, but perhaps Gronowski, arguably the best QB in FCS and a legitimate NFL Draft prospect, can finally get them the offensive output they need to execute Kirk Ferentz's complimentary football vision."
While the Hawkeyes' rushing attack last season propelled the team's offensive efforts, the passing game was one of the worst in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa ranked second-to-last in passing yards per game in 2024 with 132.6 amongst Big Ten programs.
Luckily, the Hawkeyes may have struck gold in the former FCS standout. Over the course of his four years with the Jackrabbits, Gronowski tallied over 10,000 passing yards and 93 touchdowns through the air. In addition to his success in the passing game, he was also a weapon in the team's run game, as he rushed for 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Gronowski's dual-threat ability makes him a perfect fit for Iowa's offense. Running back Kamari Moulton will likely take over for Kaleb Johnson, who is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The combination of Gronowski and Moulton on the ground will keep defenses off balance, while still mantaining a passing attack.
