Former Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Slapped With Brutal Take
When former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant entered the NFL Draft in 2019, there was considerable hype surrounding the star pass-catcher.
Many felt that Fant would instantly stamp his name among the elite tight ends in the NFL, so when he was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th overall pick, there was a lot of genuine excitement in the Mile High City.
Fant got off to a decent start, catching 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie campaign and following that up by hauling in 62 receptions for 673 yards and three scores in 2020, but then, his production stalled.
The Broncos shipped him in a trade to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, and since then, Fant's production has fallen off even further, so much so that he went over two years without catching a touchdown pass.
Fant is entering the final year of his contract with the Seahawks, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus thinks it could be the end of the road for the 27-year-old in Seattle, labeling him one of the top cut candidates of the NFL offseason.
"Given that Fant will be a free agent next offseason and that cutting him would clear $8.9 million, moving on might be the ideal play," Locker wrote. "After all, Seattle appears likely to keep deploying [A.J.] Barner and could land one of several intriguing tight ends in the draft."
Fant logged 48 catches for 500 yards and a score in 2024, marking the first time he even achieved a 500-yard campaign in three seasons with the Seahawks.
At this point, it's clear that the Iowa product has not lived up to his lofty expectations, especially after racking up 18 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes.
Fant is a decent player, but it doesn't look like he will ever become a star.
