Iowa Hawkeyes Have Clear Breakout Candidate for 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense has struggled for years now, and outside of some heroics from running back Kaleb Johnson, the 2024 campaign was no exception.
However, thanks to incoming transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, there is serious hope for Iowa heading into 2025, even with Johnson declaring for the NFL Draft.
The Hawkeyes definitely went to work on their offense this offseason, not only adding Gronowski, but also landing wide receiver Sam Phillips via the transfer portal and landing a commitment from fellow wide out Dylan Stecker.
That being said, there is one Iowa player in particular that is clearly in line to have a breakout season in 2025: sophomore receiver Reece Vander Zee.
Vander Zee arrived at Iowa City last year, and thanks to his 6-foot-4, 207-pound frame, there was considerable hype surrounding him going into his debut campaign.
However, the Rock Rapids, Ia. native was quite a disappointment in Year 1, logging 14 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, to be fair to Vander Zee, the Hawkeyes did not exactly have a stable quarterback situation in 2024, and his production suffered because of it. But now with Gronowski under center, Vander Zee should stand to see an increase in both targets and production.
Iowa does not have a whole lot of talent at the wide receiver position. In fact, Vander Zee may actually be the team's most talented player at that spot.
Given his size and ability, there is no reason why the 19-year-old should not develop into one of Gronowski's favorite weapons in 2025, and he could help make the Hawkeyes' aerial attack actually respectable for the first time in a while.
