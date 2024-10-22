Former Iowa Star Surprisingly Struggling In 2024 NFL Season
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end and current Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta was one of the most prolific pass-catchers in football last season, hauling in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
And did I mention that was LaPorta's rookie campaign?
Understandably, there was a whole lot of hype surrounding LaPorta heading into 2024, but he has not exactly posted the expected results.
Through the first seven weeks, LaPorta has logged just 14 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown. He has been targeted just three times combined over his last two games, and it's starting to look like he is being phased out of the Lions' offense.
It hasn't affected Detroit, as the Lions are sitting at 5-2 going into the halfway point of the season, but you have to wonder if this will become an issue as the year progresses.
So, why is LaPorta laboring?
Well, he has had a couple of minor injuries throughout the campaign, including a sprained ankle he just sustained in Week 7. But it's more than that.
Detroit is relying very heavily on its rushing attack, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Plus, quarterback Jared Goff seems to be leaning on wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, the latter of whom has broken out, as anticipated.
But will LaPorta finally start getting more targets in the second half? Maybe, as long as he stays healthy.
For now, the Lions are winning without top-level production from LaPorta, but they may need their Pro Bowl right end to emerge once again in order for them to maximize their offensive potential for a potential Super Bowl run.