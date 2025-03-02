Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Sounds off About Time With Football Program
It's been an wild journey so far for former five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
After becoming the starting left tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman, Proctor decided to transfer closer home to Iowa following head coach Nick Saban's retirement. While the Hawkeyes' fanbase rejoiced over his commitment to Iowa, the excitement was short-lived, as he would re-enter the transfer portal and return to Alabama after three months.
Almost one year later, fans finally received some insight into the move. In an episode of “The Tides that Bind” on Fox Nation, Proctor discussed his decision to leave the program and return to the Crimson Tide, claiming that it wasn't the place for him.
“But then a month and a half into being there, it just didn’t feel right,” Proctor said. “I didn’t have no close relationships with none of the guys. I couldn’t relate to none of them. I never heard the words ‘national championship’ come out of their mouths. It just wasn’t the place for me. Three months later, I left.”
Proctor showed signs of improvement in his sophomore season, as he finished his 2024 campaign with a PFF offensive grade of 71.3. Luckily for the Hawkeyes, the team's starting left tackle last year, Mason Richman, was one of the most dominant tackles in all of college football.
However, head coach Kirk Ferentz would have greatly benefited from Proctor for the upcoming season. Redshirt junior Jack Dotzler is currently the frontrunner to take over for Richman, which will be something to look out for due to his lack of experience.
