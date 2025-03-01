Iowa Star's Brutal Combine May Destroy NFL Draft Stock
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins was unquestionably fun to watch the last couple of seasons, s stamping his name among the best defenders in the country.
This past year, Higgins was so dominant that he won the Butkus-Fitzgerald award for the Big Ten's best linebacker. That came after totaling 124 tackles and four interceptions.
As a result, many felt that the 22-year-old could ultimately shoot up to a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft, but there were legitimate concerns about his lack of size and athleticism.
Well, that was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine, as Higgins' brutal showing may have torpedoed his draft stock.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski listed Higgins among the defensive players who fell short of expectations at the combine, and the numbers weren't pretty.
"The former Hawkeye had the lowest combine IQ athleticism score among linebackers by nearly 10 points, with a mark of 52 while clocking a 4.82-second 40-yard dash, the slowest time of the position group," Sobleski wrote.
While Higgins' shoddy athleticism shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering that was always viewed as a major concern, the fact that Higgins ranked at the bottom of the linebacker pool is definitely a bucet of ice water.
The Iowa product will definitely hear his name called this April. He was too productive on the collegiate level not to, and his tremendous motor and instinctive nose for the ball are absolutely impressive qualities.
But unfortunately, it's looking like the chances of Higgins being a potential third-round pick are getting slimmer and slimmer by the day.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Massive NFL Contract
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Meets With Dallas Cowboys
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Transfer QB Receives Major Take from Analyst
READ MORE: How Lucy Olsen Helped Replace Caitlin Clark For Iowa Hawkeyes
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Reveals Massive NFL Inspiration