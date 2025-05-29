Former Iowa Star Kaleb Johnson Makes Bold Claim With Steelers
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Kaleb Johnson has made a big claim about his speed at the Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs.
"Last time I checked, I hit 22 miles per hour," Johnson said.
This is a major claim, as Johnson ran just a 4.57 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. If Johnson is running at 22 miles per hour, that would put him among the fastest players in the league.
For reference, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin recorded the fastest speed in the 2024 season at 22.36 miles per hour on a play against the Houston Texans.
Johnson had an incredible junior season at Iowa, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also hauled in 22 receptions for 188 yards and touchdowns.
The Steelers drafted the All-American in the third round of the draft and could be a key offensive weapon for their offense.
Johnson will play alongside Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield. Warren has been impactful for the Steelers as a third-down back, but Najee Harris was carrying the bulk of the rushing attempts. This gives Johnson the opportunity to be the lead back for the Steelers in his rookie season, as Harris left for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.
If Johnson has developed this game-breaking speed, he could emerge as one of the best rookie running backs in the NFL.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Includes Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Receives Massive Praise Before 2025 NFL Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Slammed With Devastating Transfer Portal News
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Steals Another Player from Former Team
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Shocking Recruiting Ranking