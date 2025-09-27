Three Last-Minute Iowa Predictions vs. Indiana
The time has finally come, Iowa's 2025 Homecoming game against No. 11 Indiana. The Hoosiers are led by Heisman frontrunner, QB Fernando Mendoza. Iowa's fifth-year QB is the all-time winningest in college football history. He may not be the flashiest, but he's proven these past few weeks that he's able to guide this team to victory.
Iowa has won four straight against Indiana, but they're 0-10 against the last 10 ranked teams they've played. If there was ever a time for HC Kirk Ferentz to figure it out, it's now. Just hours away from kickoff, here are three last-minute Hawkeyes vs. Hoosiers predictions.
1. Kamari Moulton Surpasses His Season Rushing Total
Iowa's sophomore running back could not have returned at a better time. The Hawkeyes' running back room proved to have tremendous depth, something they needed when he went down in Week 1. Jaziun Patterson and Xavier Williams held down the fort, something neither are able to do in Week 5.
Having played in just two games, Moulton has 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. The vast majority of those all game in last week's 38-28 win over Rutgers when Moulton had 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Looking at Indiana's defense, it's not going to be easy. Iowa knows they're only a big play or two away from changing the course of the game, and that's something they can get out of Moulton. He averaged 7.3 yards per attempt before going down in Week 1. Last week, he averaged close to five. Iowa is going to run the ball, as they always do, and Moulton has a chance to run for triple digit yardage.
2. Mark Gronowski Finally Connects With Sam Phillips For a Touchdown
Gronowski has been let down by his receivers time and time again. Phillips has his eyes on the end zone, as the senior wideout has yet to cross the goal line this season. In his first year with the Hawkeyes, the Chattanooga transfer has looked phenomenal. He's Iowa's lone receiver with 100+ yards, and he's done so in just five receptions.
It's only a matter of time before these two connect with a deep ball that he can take to the house. The explosive plays were mentioned earlier, something Iowa is going to need to keep the energy high at Kinnick Stadium. If Gronowski and Phillips work things out, Iowa's offense is going to be in good shape.
3. Fernando Mendoza Throws For 300+ Yards
Hawkeyes fans look away, this one could hurt. Mendoza has been dominant so far this season, and he has no plans on slowing down. The Heisman frontrunner has yet to throw an interception in his 99 passing attempts. Knowing Iowa only has one interception, it's hard to predict that'll come against the Hawkeyes.
What isn't hard to predict is based on Rutgers performance last week. QB Athan Kaliakmanis went 24/40 for 330 yards against the Hawkeyes. Thankfully, it didn't matter in the end. Iowa secured their first INT of he season as Kaliakmanis threw for over 300 yards but failed to throw for a touchdown.
Mendoza has likely watched a ton of Iowa film heading into the Hawkeyes Homecoming matchup. Through the first four weeks, he's thrown for 193, 245, 270, and 267 yards. If there was ever a time to cross the 300 mark, it's at Kinnick Stadium. Keep in mind, he's thrown for four or more touchdowns in each of his last three games.
