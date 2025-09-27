Iowa Has Secret Weapon for Indiana Game
Not often does one win back-to-back Big 10 Special Teams Player of the Week awards. Iowa Hawkeyes WR Kaden Wetjen did just that as he left no room for debate. Wetjen has been a special teams machine so far this season, and he clearly has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.
While it's a stretch to believe he'll win the award three weeks in a row, he's already proven that anything is possible. Wetjen's 100-yard return last week against Rutgers set the stage for what Hawkeyes fans should expect when he's returning kicks or punts.
As it stands, Wetjen enters Week 5 with 448 combined kickoff and punt return yards. He has an astonishing 213 kickoff return yards and an additional 235 punt return yards. Wetjen's 448 are by far the most in the nation. Caullin Lacy of Louisville sits at second place with 344. The next closest is California's Jacob De Jesus with 279.
It's hard to imagine a scenario where Wetjen falls out of the first-place spot after Week 5. His 114-yard league looks to be untouchable, though Wetjen proved last week that any player could return a kick for 100 yards at any given moment. No one else in the country has proven to be as effective on special teams as the Hawkeyes' senior wideout.
In total, Wetjen has four touchdowns this season. He has one receiving touchdown, one rushing touchdown, one kickoff return touchdown, and a punt return touchdown. HC Kirk Ferentz has found a gem in Wetjen, a player he is surely going to miss next season. Ultimately, his 2025 campaign will be one to remember.
While he may have just four receptions for 26 yards, Wetjen's abilities go much deeper than just being a wide receiver. The team quickly learned how versatile he can be which is exactly why they ran a trick run-play for him against UMass. He didn't find any success against Rutgers on the ground, though he had two receptions for 20 yards, his best game of the season.
Kinnick Stadium will be rocking as No. 11 Indiana is the first ranked team to play at the stadium since October 1, 2022. Indiana may have run through Illinois last week, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll do the same to Iowa. The Hawkeyes got off on the right foot in conference play by taking down the Scarlet Knights, 38-28. With home field advantage, one can only imagine the atmosphere is Wetjen is able to take one to the house.
