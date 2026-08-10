Are the Iowa Football Defensive Doubts Warranted?

With the days flying by, college football season is essentially upon us. The wait is nearly over, but the questions until teams kick things off in Week 1 remain.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are no exception to those questions, which are headlining their offseason. Yes, that includes the quarterback competition, but a growing and slightly eyebrow-raising question is what the defense could be like in 2026.



It's not been an area of concern before, but are some of the doubts warranted as the Iowa Hawkeyes enter this season?

How Concerned Should Iowa Fans Be About the Defense?

Every team in the Big Ten has question marks that tie directly into their success for 2026, and Iowa's happens to be daring defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Aside from the quarterback competition, CBS Sports has cast doubts about the defense potentially being due for regression with new faces and a lot of production to replace, hanging in the balance.

Why Iowa's defense could regress

The glaring question mark for me with Iowa's defense is the front seven. This team will go as far as that team goes, and that group is going to see a lot of new players.



Three defensive linemen starters are gone, which creates a large gap to fill. With that, linebacker Karson Sharar left for the NFL, creating a gap at linebacker.

Filling in four of seven spots in the trenches and at linebacker is no easy task, which could lead to a less effective run defense than we have come to know from past Iowa defenses.



Lastly, Iowa is also seeking three new starters in the secondary. This is a group that is coached directly by Phil Parker, who doubles as the secondary coach, but getting on the same page needs to happen quickly, or bad communication could have this unit exposed.

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes' defense won't regress

First things first, two of those new secondary members, Tyler Brown and Anthony Hawkins, come in with starting experience to join Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee. This group has the talent to become a strength.

As for the front seven, Iowa and Phil Parker have dealt with this before. Think back to 2022. Iowa lost linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, who combined for 223 tackles. What happened?

Phil Parker plugged in Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson, who made 281 tackles in an extraordinary year on the defensive side of the ball. Parker's ability to replace production gets the benefit of the doubt with his proven success.