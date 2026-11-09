Iowa Football Bowl Projections: When Will the Hawkeyes Gain More Respect?

It appears that the Iowa Hawkeyes may not have the luxury of getting any sort of benefit of the doubt this year. The Hawkeyes are going to have to force the issue and force their way into the talks of College Football Playoff contention.

The bowl projections this week also lack some respect for the Hawkeyes. Despite being 7-2, Iowa is getting severely overlooked. It isn't just the College Football Playoff projections overlooking Iowa, either. The Hawkeyes are being slotted well below where they belong even in bowl games.

Iowa Football Bowl Projections

Even though we are in mid-November, Iowa's bowl projection picture is only getting murkier. While other teams are starting to see two or three possible destinations continuing to pop up, Iowa finds itself thrown into bowl games across the board.

Sports Illustrated

This one confuses the heck out of me. The Sports Illustrated bowl projection has Iowa going to the Pinstripe Bowl to take on the Duke Blue Devils in New York. The only way Iowa is playing in this game is if it loses out and goes 7-5. This feels highly unlikely.

College Football News

Probably one of the best voices of reason, College Football News is sending Iowa to the College Football Playoff as the final at-large team. Iowa gets in as the No. 11 seed to play No. 6 UCLA, which is a matchup the Hawkeyes would agree to every single time.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

ESPN

To me, the ESPN bowl projections are playing it safe with Iowa, holding out on bumping them up, while also needing to see more. The first ESPN projection sends Iowa to the Music City Bowl to take on Kentucky, while another has Iowa and Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

CBS Sports

The matchup in CBS Sports' bowl projection is a bit wonky. This projection sends Iowa to the ReliaQuest Bowl to take on Texas A&M. The Aggies are 4-5, and Iowa played in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year. I just don't see a world this one makes much sense in.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection

If Iowa gets to 10-2, the Hawkeyes are making the College Football Playoff. The entire Southeastern United States may flood with the tears of fans of three-loss SEC teams, but winning games has to matter, and Iowa has a chance to win 10 games. A Big Ten team with a 10-2 mark is going to be in.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 UCLA, College Football Playoff First Round

This matchup makes a lot of sense to me. I think a 10-2 Iowa team could slot up one spot to No. 10 in order to shoehorn a three-loss SEC team in, but that's another conversation for another day. UCLA, while 9-0, doesn't see things get any easier.

The Bruins have Illinois, Michigan, and USC remaining. I think the Bruins end the year 10-2 at worst, but likely 11-1, and are just outside the range for a bye, but they get to host the Iowa Hawkeyes.