The Iowa Hawkeyes are far from out of the equation in the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Championship. Both have come back to life after the 34-17 road win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, and now see Iowa back in the mix.

The Hawkeyes need a little help in both categories. The Big Ten Championship scenarios are abundant and quite messy for Iowa, but it's possible. The College Football Playoff race, which has become a bit of a circus itself with this committee, is another story for another day.

With so much still up in the air, Iowa's bowl projections remain rather murky, even though we are entering the final week of the regular season. The Hawkeyes are far from locked into a bowl or destination at this point.

Iowa Football Bowl Projections

Let's just be honest: Iowa may be one of a handful of teams in college football right now that no one wants to play. Iowa is playing with confidence and efficiency on offense, paired with a defense and special teams that are among the best in their respective units in the country.

Sports Illustrated

The bowl projections from Sports Illustrated remain low on Iowa. After a few weeks of shipping Iowa off to the Pinstripe Bowl, they have come around ever so slightly. Iowa is headed to the Music City Bowl to take on LSU in these projections. Lane Kiffin against Kirk Ferentz - anyone?

College Football News

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While College Football News has believed in Iowa all year and even had them in some CFP projections, the Hawkeyes are destined for the Citrus Bowl here. They draw the Missouri Tigers in these projections.

CBS Sports

It's hard to knock CBS Sports' bowl projection for Iowa. It has remained rather firm in sending the Hawkeyes ot Orlando for the Citrus Bowl. This projection sees Iowa taking on Oklahoma in a game that may be the first to 10 points.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection

Until Iowa is firmly out of the 12-team College Football Playoff field and denied access because of nontransparent metrics and questionable committee member decision-making, I am choosing to believe a 10-2 Big Ten team, winning the way Iowa is, is enough to make it.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in the CFP First Round

Just keep winning. Get to 10-2. See what happens with the Big Ten. Potentially get to Indianapolis and let this all figure itself out. Iowa has to beat Nebraska to get to 10-2 and force the issue. If the Hawkeyes can do that, this matchup feels realistic.

Is it fun to go to Neyland Stadium, which is absurdly loud and hostile? Not at all, but beggars can't be choosers about getting into the field.