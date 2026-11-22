College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 12: Parsing the CFP Bubble
College football is an unpredictable sport, and everyone was reminded of that in Week 12. The College Football Playoff and conference championship matchups were significantly altered as a result of several upsets with a cascading effect on the rest of the postseason.
These projections include every game through the end of the regular season. That’s notable given where some teams land in the pecking order.
The current CFP forecast calls for Georgia (SEC), Utah (Big 12), Miami (ACC) and, yes, Oregon (Big Ten) to win their respective leagues. While most title game losers still are in the bracket and don’t drop too much (if at all) based on recent precedent, that may not hold true if Texas Tech fails to defend its title against the Utes to hand them a second loss this season. The bubble conversation this season should come down to 11–2 Texas Tech, 10–3 Iowa (which lost in Indianapolis) and a 10–2 group of Indiana, BYU and UCLA.
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With the Bruins’ quarterback issues, they’re out. Wake Forest and BYU are in, with the latter really helped by the biggest win anyone has on the field against Notre Dame. Indiana has better wins than either Iowa or Texas Tech, plus two understandable, one-score losses. That vaults the Hoosiers into the bracket as the last team in. The committee could subconsciously strongly consider having the reigning national champion in the playoff.
Iowa being left out of the playoff presents challenges in terms of the Big Ten bowl picture given that the league doesn’t want to repeat destinations teams have been to within the last few seasons. Even Ohio State is going to most likely end up in the Citrus Bowl unless there’s some strong-arming behind the scenes. Right now that sends the Hawkeyes to the Music City Bowl against LSU, but there are a slew of different scenarios for the Big Ten and SEC teams that don’t make the CFP.
Beyond that group, there are a number of great matchups in this final iteration of the postseason, including a Nebraska-Oklahoma reunion in the ReliaQuest Bowl, UCLA–Texas Tech in the Alamo Bowl after missing the CFP, plenty of points in the Pop-Tarts Bowl between Louisville and Oklahoma State and some fascinating Group of 6 games.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 12
- Georgia
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- Indiana
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas
- No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee
- No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Alabama
- No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 Oregon
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 Alabama
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Oregon
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Utah
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami
National championship game
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Utah
Bowl Game Projections After Week 12
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
UAB vs. Ohio
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Tulane vs. Delaware
San Juan Bowl
Dec. 16
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
USF vs. Georgia Southern
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Pitt vs. FAU
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
East Carolina vs. Marshall
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Toledo vs. UNLV
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
James Madison vs. Jacksonville State
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Stanford vs. Baylor
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Louisiana
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
New Mexico vs. Minnesota
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Northwestern vs. Army
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Arizona State vs. Oregon State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Tulsa vs. Miami (Ohio)
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
San Diego State vs. Air Force
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Michigan vs. Virginia
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina vs. UTSA
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Wisconsin vs. Duke
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee State
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
Illinois vs. Iowa State
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Memphis vs. Buffalo
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
USC vs. Virginia Tech
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
South Carolina vs. North Texas
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Louisville vs. Oklahoma State
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
UCLA vs. Texas Tech
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
SMU vs. Florida
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Iowa vs. LSU
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Washington vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. Auburn
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
UCF vs. Missouri
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Ohio State vs. Mississippi
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Penn State vs. Cincinnati
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Houston vs. Kentucky
Arizona Bowl
Jan. 2
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer