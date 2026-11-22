College football is an unpredictable sport, and everyone was reminded of that in Week 12. The College Football Playoff and conference championship matchups were significantly altered as a result of several upsets with a cascading effect on the rest of the postseason.

These projections include every game through the end of the regular season. That’s notable given where some teams land in the pecking order.

The current CFP forecast calls for Georgia (SEC), Utah (Big 12), Miami (ACC) and, yes, Oregon (Big Ten) to win their respective leagues. While most title game losers still are in the bracket and don’t drop too much (if at all) based on recent precedent, that may not hold true if Texas Tech fails to defend its title against the Utes to hand them a second loss this season. The bubble conversation this season should come down to 11–2 Texas Tech, 10–3 Iowa (which lost in Indianapolis) and a 10–2 group of Indiana, BYU and UCLA.

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With the Bruins’ quarterback issues, they’re out. Wake Forest and BYU are in, with the latter really helped by the biggest win anyone has on the field against Notre Dame. Indiana has better wins than either Iowa or Texas Tech, plus two understandable, one-score losses. That vaults the Hoosiers into the bracket as the last team in. The committee could subconsciously strongly consider having the reigning national champion in the playoff.

Iowa being left out of the playoff presents challenges in terms of the Big Ten bowl picture given that the league doesn’t want to repeat destinations teams have been to within the last few seasons. Even Ohio State is going to most likely end up in the Citrus Bowl unless there’s some strong-arming behind the scenes. Right now that sends the Hawkeyes to the Music City Bowl against LSU, but there are a slew of different scenarios for the Big Ten and SEC teams that don’t make the CFP.

Beyond that group, there are a number of great matchups in this final iteration of the postseason, including a Nebraska-Oklahoma reunion in the ReliaQuest Bowl, UCLA–Texas Tech in the Alamo Bowl after missing the CFP, plenty of points in the Pop-Tarts Bowl between Louisville and Oklahoma State and some fascinating Group of 6 games.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 12

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Texas Tennessee Alabama Oregon Wake Forest BYU Indiana Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Alabama

No. 9 Wake Forest at No. 8 Oregon

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Tennessee Rose Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 Alabama

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 7 Alabama Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Oregon

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Utah

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Utah Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Miami

National championship game

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Utah

Bowl Game Projections After Week 12

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 UAB vs. Ohio Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Tulane vs. Delaware San Juan Bowl Dec. 16 Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 USF vs. Georgia Southern Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Pitt vs. FAU Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 East Carolina vs. Marshall Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Fresno State vs. Wyoming Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Toledo vs. UNLV Cure Bowl Dec. 22 James Madison vs. Jacksonville State Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Stanford vs. Baylor New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. Louisiana Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 New Mexico vs. Minnesota Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Northwestern vs. Army Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Arizona State vs. Oregon State New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Tulsa vs. Miami (Ohio) Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 San Diego State vs. Air Force Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Michigan vs. Virginia Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 North Carolina vs. UTSA Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Wisconsin vs. Duke 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee State Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 Illinois vs. Iowa State Military Bowl Dec. 26 Memphis vs. Buffalo Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 USC vs. Virginia Tech Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 South Carolina vs. North Texas Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Louisville vs. Oklahoma State Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 UCLA vs. Texas Tech Gator Bowl Dec. 30 SMU vs. Florida Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Iowa vs. LSU ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Washington vs. Clemson Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona vs. Auburn Texas Bowl Dec. 31 UCF vs. Missouri Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Ohio State vs. Mississippi First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Penn State vs. Cincinnati Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Houston vs. Kentucky Arizona Bowl Jan. 2 Western Michigan vs. North Dakota State

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