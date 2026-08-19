Predicting Iowa's Week 1 Starting Offense As Fall Camp Continues

The open practice for the Iowa Hawkeyes saw a little bit of everything. There was plenty of good, but unavoidably, there was some bad as well, with clear areas for improvement.



The offensive side of the ball had its way, which is a shift from the norm for the Hawkeyes. They moved the ball down the field through the air and on the ground, which has given some insight into what we can expect Iowa to come out looking like in Week 1 versus Northern Illinois.

Predicting Iowa's Week 1 starting offense

Seeing how Iowa succeeded in its open practice, I think we will see this team come out of its shell to start Week 1. Rather than a lineup consisting of multiple backs or tight ends, I think we see Iowa start this year off with three wide receivers, which sends a message of things to come.

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) throws a pass Aug. 15, 2026 during the Kids Day at Kinnick open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Jeremy Hecklinski



The quarterback battle is far from over, but Hecklinski put himself in the lead with his strong showing against the Hawkeyes' defense. I think things tighten back up before kickoff rolls around, but Hecklinski has been my pick all along. Why change now?



Iowa was much more competent on offense last year out of the shotgun with some mobility at quarterback. Hecklinski gives offensive coordinator Tim Lester those tools to work with.

Running Back

Kamari Moulton



This comes as no surprise. Moulton will get the nod in the starting lineup due to his time with the program and his performance throughout his career, but he could see a rotational split with L.J. Phillips Jr. early on to keep both fresh.



Even if they split, Moulton will be the lead back for Iowa this year, barring any injuries. Still, the trio behind him of Phillips, Xavier Williams, and Nathan McNeil will all see considerable time.

Wide Receiver

Reece Vander Zee

Tony Diaz

Evan James



This is where Iowa comes out of its shell to start the season. A team known for two-tight-end sets and using a fullback, Iowa will get things spread out with Vander Zee and Diaz manning the outside positions.



Evan James, who flashed at the open practice, has the slot receiver job in his grasp, which lets Iowa get creative in the passing game.

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) catches the football as Iowa linebacker Jack Laughlin (47) defends Aug. 15, 2026 during the Kids Day at Kinnick open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight End

DJ Vonnahme



For the shakeup at the wide receiver position, the tight end is a spot that is already settled. DJ Vonnahme is the guy for Iowa this year, so let's not overthink this.



Vonnahme looked sharp in the open practice. He was getting vertical on receptions, showed strength between the hashes, and appears to have taken the next step for Iowa, which changes the complexion of the passing game.

Offensive Line

Trevor Lauck

Leighton Jones

Kade Pieper

Trent Wilson

Jack Dotzler



It's too early to start shaking things up here. This group stays true to what the belief has been for most of the offseason, with veterans Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck anchoring the group.



Should we see movement here, keep an eye out for Cael Winter pushing Leighton Jones or Trent Wilson for one of the starting guard spots.