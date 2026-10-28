Iowa Football Has to Get Back to the Basics in Key Matchups Against Wisconsin

The Iowa Hawkeyes got sloppy last weekend against Minnesota and pretty much handed a win away. Not to take anything away from the Gophers, but Iowa did everything in its power to lose that game with its self-inflicted mistakes.

With little time to sulk over how that game went down, the Iowa Hawkeyes have to turn the page back to Chapter 1 against the Wisconsin Badgers, who come to Kinnick Stadium fresh off a big win over USC. This week, for Iowa, is all about getting back to the basics.

Defense. Defense. Defense.

As bad as Iowa's offense felt last week, Wisconsin has been substantially worse this year. Iowa is ranked No. 68 in total offense. Wisconsin is ranked No. 118. The Badgers are ranked 80th in total scoring, too.

Iowa needs to run back the same game plan it did against Minnesota this week, forcing Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph to sling it. The Badgers are okay on the ground, churning out 4.4 yards per carry, but when they throw it, things take a dip.

It's hard to believe, but Wisconsin has been worse than Iowa at throwing the ball this year. Ranked 119th in the country, the Badgers are completing just 57% of their passes for 179 yards per game. Make Wisconsin throw, and Iowa tilts the table towards the defense.

Field Position

This game has all of the makings for a classic Iowa-Wisconsin game that is 10-6 in the second half, where a pinned punt feels like a game-changing play. That's because it is going to be that type of game. Fortunately, Iowa has a big advantage here, with Boston Everitt's punting being elite.

Where Iowa has to be on the lookout is when Wisconsin comes after the ball on punts or field goals. Wisconsin leads the country with five blocks this year, which, in a game like this, could be the singular play that determines things. Iowa has to tighten up after last week's very costly blocked punt.

Third Downs

First off, it's no surprise Iowa is great at getting off the field on third down. Phil Parker's unit allows only 31% of third-down conversions. This week, I am predicting that number to be even lower. Minnesota was just 2-for-14. Do that again, and good things will happen.

As stout as Wisconsin has been on defense, the Badgers are 84th in the nation, allowing over 39% of third downs to be converted. I don't expect Iowa to convert a ton against this defense, but if you can outdo Wisconsin's offense by one or two conversions, that adds up in field position.