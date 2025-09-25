Iowa DL Named Semi-Finalist For Coveted Award
As announced this week by the National Football Foundation, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The honor is awarded annually to the nation’s top scholar athlete. Graves is a senior who has started all four games for head coach Kirk Ferentz at defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes this season. The 6'5", 295 pound player has compiled 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two hurries and one sack so far on the year. Additionally, he's been voted a team captain in each of the first five games of the season.
Graves was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media in 2024 after finishing with 33 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two hurries.
Leading up to the 2025 season expectations were already high for the DL — Graves was named to the preseason Lott Trophy, Bronco Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award Watch Lists.
Graves is also a weapon off the field and in the classroom. The hometown, Iowa native earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science with the highest distinction in May, graduating with a perfect grade point average. He is currently enrolled in the sport and recreation management master’s program.
As a result, he was a second team CSC Academic All-American in 2024 and has twice been named a CSC Academic All-District selection.
Qualifications for the Campbell Trophy are strict.
Candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
The first former Hawkeye linebacker to win the William V. Campbell Trophy was Jack Campbell, which was back fairly recently in 2022.
The NFF will announce 12-16 finalists on Oct. 22, with each receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. Finalists will be announced in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 at the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!