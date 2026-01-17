Iowa Earns Visit From Ohio State Safety

Now that the transfer portal is closed, the Iowa Hawkeyes know exactly why they focus their attention on.

If they hadn't brought in enough backup on defense, that could soon change. Iowa's main focus has been repairing their secondary, and that's an area they've had a ton of success in.

That said, they aren't finished yet. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker knows Iowa lost a ton of graduating seniors, not even including team captain Koen Entringer who decided to transfer.

Cody Haddad is someone the Hawkeyes have their eyes on as they're setting up a visit in the near future. This is far from the only team Haddad is visiting with, but fresh off his redshirt season, Haddad is looking to play for a team not named Ohio State.

Iowa Could Steal B1G Safety

Ohio State transfer DB Cody Haddad is planning to set up visits to Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas A&M, a source tells ESPN.



The true freshman safety redshirted in his first year with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/32ccpEIMcd — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 17, 2026

It's not like Haddad has any proven experience, but that's something that greatly benefits the Hawkeyes. If we've learned anything this portal, it's the fact that head coach Kirk Ferentz is prioritizing guys that are young, and still relatively inexperienced.

Ferentz has enough confidence in this coaching staff to be able to mold players into the type of athletes that stick around for years to come. No matter what system they came from, the Hawkeyes way is a proven stepping stone to the NFL.

Iowa brought in numerous FCS All-Americans who will be making a huge jump. Their most recent recruit was a wide receiver who didn't play a snap in either of his two seasons. Clearly, they aren't afraid of a challenge and love what they see in these types of players.

Stiff Competition For Haddad

If I’m Cody Haddad I am going to Iowa IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/q7P32cZSgp — Jon “JR” Rhoades (@jrs_rankings) January 17, 2026

The choice is ultimately up to the Ohio native, but Haddad could see himself remaining in the B1G, just for a different program. It's far too tell if Iowa is a frontrunner, but once these visits start everyone will get a clearer idea of where Haddad's head is at.

ESPN's Max Olson listed Nebraska as the other B1G school he had his eyes on. Other than that, Haddad could wind up in the SEC for either Tennessee or Texas A&M. Clearly, Iowa isn't the only team on his radar.

Some fans may find it silly for Iowa to add another defensive back, but they have to keep in mind Haddad is still extremely young and unproven. He'll have a few years to adjust himself to the system and eventually carve out a starting role, assuming he stays for the rest of his career which is much easier said than done.

