Iowa Hawkeyes Favored to Land Key Four-Star 2026 Target
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to find a way to get back to being serious contenders in the Big Ten. After a rollercoaster season in 2024, Iowa has been very busy this offseason.
Not only have they locked up some great commitments in the 2025 class, they have also added multiple players in the transfer portal.
Improving the quarterback position was a clear-cut priority for the Hawkeyes. They landed two quarterback transfers in the form of Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown. Both players offer the team improvement in 2025 and Brown could be the starter for two years after 2025.
That being said, Iowa also needs to get back to recruiting at a much higher level than they have in recent years.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, the Hawkeyes have already put in a lot of work.
Carson Nielsen and Hudson Parliament are two offensive linemen who offer big-time potential for the future. Marcello Vitti, Colin Whitters, Owen Linder, and Cash Herrera are also committed in the class.
Iowa is off to a good start, but they have more work to do.
Roman Voss, a four-star athlete hailing from Jackson County Central Senior in Jackson, Minnesota, is a big-time target for them. He has played the quarterback and safety positions.
Where do the Hawkeyes stand in the recruiting race for him? Right now, they appear to be leading the pack.
On3 Sports has given Iowa a 34.9% chance of landing Voss. Behind the Hawkeyes are Minnesota with a 20.7% chance and Iowa State with a 17.7% chance.
Voss is currently ranked as the No. 13 athlete in the nation, while also being ranked No. 209 in the nation. He is the No. 2 recruiting in the state of Miinnesota.
Only time will tell and Ferentz has more work ahead of him to get a commitment from Voss. Whether Iowa views him as a quarterback or a defensive piece, he could be a big-time get for the Hawkeyes.
It will be interesting to see if Iowa can get something done with Voss and add him as a key piece of their 2026 recruiting class.
