Iowa Hawkeyes HC Opens Up About Life Without Caitlin Clark

In recent years, it was just assumed that the Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball team would be among the best in the nation. With Caitlin Clark leading the way, they were always an elite team and one of the most-watched teams in the country.
Now, with Clark starring in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever, things have changed for Iowa.
At this point in the 2024-25 season, the Hawkeyes hold a 14-7 record. They have had ups and they have had downs, but it has felt strange without Clark leading the way.
While the team still has a chance to make a run and make some noise, they seem to be lacking leadership and a go-to player. Multiple players have shown flashes, but the consistency of a clear-cut leader simply has not been there on an every game basis.
Jan Jansen, who took over for Lisa Bluder after she retired, opened up about the first season without Clark.
"This whole year has been unique," Jensen said. "There's been a lot of firsts, and a lot of different situations that we've been navigating."
Describing it as a "unique" season is fitting. Iowa has struggled to find its own rhythm. That will come as time passes, but losing a generational talent can be difficult to overcome.
Despite the rollercoaster of a season it has been, Jansen did not hold back about her thoughts of being a part of the Clark era.
"I'm just forever blessed that I got to be part of her ride," Jensen said. "She'll always be part of us. Just like I've said before: Michael Jordan will forever be Carolina blue, Caitlin will forever be Hawkeye black and gold."
Hopefully, the Hawkeyes will be able to go on a run down the stretch of the season. They have eight games remaining on their schedule. Finding a way to win six of those could help them force their way into the conversation once again.
