Iowa Gaining Momentum For Four-Star OL

The Iowa Hawkeyes are clearly not done replenishing their offensive line after coming off a Joe Moore Award-winning season.

Arguably, no team lost more impactful offensive linemen than the Hawkeyes did. Between Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker, and Beau Stephens, this team knew it'd be hard to replace their award-winning unit.

Winning in the trenches is all that matters, and Iowa will do anything to build another monstrous unit. Now, they've turned their attention to four-star offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn.

Kuhn has a visit set up with the Hawkeyes for March 28. Keep in mind, that's the fourth of five visits he has lined up through April. That said, Rivals still likes the Hawkeyes chances.

Iowa Among Top Three For Kuhn

Standing 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Kuhn is one of those players Iowa dreams of. His abilities as an interior offensive lineman are off the charts, as shown by his four-star rating. According to 247Sports, he's the No. 10 IOL in the nation.

Rivals Greg Smith wrote, "This is a really interesting race shaping up for Kuhn. Aside from in-state Missouri, he is focused on regional schools and a national brand with Oregon."

He named that visit in April "one to watch," though at this point, "the intel favors Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa as the lead group of programs for the talented offensive lineman."

Kyler Kuhn is a Perfect Fit For Iowa

Hawkeyes fans would try to argue Kuhn would be making the biggest mistake of his life if he didn't commit to Iowa. That may be a stretch, but at the same time, this program's track record with offensive linemen speaks for itself.

Kuhn is currently the No. 2 player in Missouri. His name has begun to resurface as a top candidate for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes' Class of 2027 is still up in the air. Recently, they were named as the frontrunner for the No. 2 quarterback in the country. If Iowa keeps up at this pace, it could easily have one of the best classes in this cycle.

FloWrestling touted Kuhn as a Missouri Class 3 285-pound state champion as a sophomore. That year, he finished with a 37-3 record. High school wrestling doesn't always translate to a successful high school football player, but in this case, it sure helps. Kuhn is undoubtedly one of the top offensive linemen in this class and Iowa seems willing to do whatever it takes to land him.

