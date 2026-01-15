Iowa Hires New Special Teams Coordinator

The Iowa Hawkeyes decided for their next big coaching staff change, they would keep it internal and build within. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Iowa has made Chris Polizzi their new special teams coordinator.

Polizzi spent his first season with the Hawkeyes in 2025 as a defensive analyst and was previously a graduate assistant for three seasons from 2012-14, all under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

He replaces LeVar Woods, who served as the special teams coordinator for Iowa for the past eight seasons since 2018. Woods took the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach role with Michigan State under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Chris Polizzi Coaching Background

Polizzi, before his return to Iowa, spent two seasons at Tulsa as their defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2023 and 2024.

He coached three all-conference players with the Golden Hurricane and they ranked seventh in the nation in fumble recoveries.

Polizzi was previously with FCS program with Tennessee-Martin for five seasons from 2018-22.

He started out as the linebackers coach, co-special teams coordinator for kickoff and kickoff return and recruiting coordinator in 2018.

Polizzi then earned promotion to secondary coach and assistant head coach the next season and then spent his final three years as defensive coordinator.

UT-Martin had success under Polizzi, leading the FCS with 17 interceptions and 28 turnovers gained in 2022, while also helping the team win back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Championships his last two seasons there.

Polizzi showed his special teams prowess in 2021, as they made four blocked kicks and a blocked punt.

He was an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech for 2016 and 2017, working as a recruiting coordinator and with the defensive backs, then also as cornerbacks coach in 2015 at Western Carolina, both FCS programs.

His work at Iowa from 2012-14 saw him coach Micah Hyde as a part of the secondary, who was a first-team All-Big Ten safety and played with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

Dec. 28, 2010; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back (18) Micah Hyde returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Iowa defeated Missouri 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Polizzi, prior to his first stint with Iowa, coached the tight ends at Utah as a graduate assistant in 2011 and was a quality control coach with the UCLA secondary for two seasons in 2009 and 2010.

His first coaching job was with Central Methodist University, an NAIA program in Fayette, Mo., for four seasons from 2005-08.

Polizzi played college football as a cornerback for four seasons at Division III program Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Ill., about 32 miles north of downtown Chicago.

He also played under Seth Wallace at Lake Forest, who was a special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2003-05, and is now the associate head coach at Iowa, heading into his 13th season on Ferentz's staff.

