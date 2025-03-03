Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Star Crushed With Brutal Take After Scouting Combine

This Iowa Hawkeyes star is seeing his NFL Draft stock plummet after a rough showing at the Scouting Combine.

Matthew Schmidt

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (DL04) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (DL04) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Heading into the NFL Draft, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Yahya Black was considered by some to be a late-round sleeper.

After all, Black was an integral part of Iowa's stingy defense throughout his tenure with the Hawkeyes, as his ability to clog the middle and stuff the run made the jobs of the rest of the defense easier, and that included star linebacker Jay Higgins.

However, Black's showing at the NFL Scouting Combine may have changed everything.

The 22-year-old put forth an absolutely horrendous performance in Indianapolis, so much so that Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus named him the biggest faller in terms of draft stock.

"I think the people that watched him knew that he was a run stuffer, but there wondered if there was a little bit more for Yahya Black," Sikkema said. "We didn't really see it today, so that was a little bit disappointing for me."

Black ran a 5.39 in the 40-yard dash, which was very underwhelming. He also posted very low athleticism scores across the board, which now has many wondering if he can actually stick with an NFL team.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound lineman was widely viewed as a late Day 3 pick heading into the combine, but now, it stands to reason that Black may not get drafted at all.

Even if Black doesn't hear his name called next month, he will surely be able to catch on as an undrafted free agent somewhere, but whether or not he makes anyone's 53-man roster next season is another question entirely.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

