Iowa Star Crushed With Brutal Take After Scouting Combine
Heading into the NFL Draft, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Yahya Black was considered by some to be a late-round sleeper.
After all, Black was an integral part of Iowa's stingy defense throughout his tenure with the Hawkeyes, as his ability to clog the middle and stuff the run made the jobs of the rest of the defense easier, and that included star linebacker Jay Higgins.
However, Black's showing at the NFL Scouting Combine may have changed everything.
The 22-year-old put forth an absolutely horrendous performance in Indianapolis, so much so that Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus named him the biggest faller in terms of draft stock.
"I think the people that watched him knew that he was a run stuffer, but there wondered if there was a little bit more for Yahya Black," Sikkema said. "We didn't really see it today, so that was a little bit disappointing for me."
Black ran a 5.39 in the 40-yard dash, which was very underwhelming. He also posted very low athleticism scores across the board, which now has many wondering if he can actually stick with an NFL team.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pound lineman was widely viewed as a late Day 3 pick heading into the combine, but now, it stands to reason that Black may not get drafted at all.
Even if Black doesn't hear his name called next month, he will surely be able to catch on as an undrafted free agent somewhere, but whether or not he makes anyone's 53-man roster next season is another question entirely.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Sounds off About Time With Football Program
READ MORE: Why This Iowa Hawkeyes Star Makes Sense for the New York Giants
READ MORE: Iowa Star's Brutal Combine May Destroy NFL Draft Stock
READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Massive NFL Contract
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Meets With Dallas Cowboys