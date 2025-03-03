This Iowa Hawkeye Was a Major Winner at the 2025 NFL Combine
With the 2025 NFL Combine coming to a close, there were multiple Iowa Hawkeye players that were able to showcase their skills in front of NFL personnel last week. But it was offensive guard Connor Colby that stood out among the rest of his former teammates with his impressive testing numbers in Indianapolis.
Colby checked all the boxes when looking at his size, as he measured in at 6-foot-5, 309 lbs. While his 32-inch arm length could be a concern for a tackle, the long-time Hawkeye's arm length is good enough to play guard at the next level. But it wasn't Colby's measurables that made him stood out amongst all the talented players in Indianapolis last week.
When looking at his vertical, Colby jumped 28.5 inches, which was the ninth-highest amongst the interior offensive lineman. He followed it up with an impressive broad jump, as he had the fifth-highest amongst the IOLs at 9 feet, 2 inches. In addition to his explosive testing numbers, Colby ran a 5.11 40-yard dash with an unofficial 10-yard split of 1.78.
According to MathBomb on X, the combination of all his numbers at the combined landed him a Relative Athletic Score of 9.66 out of 10. This tool is a way to gauge a players athletic abilities relevant to their position, which could help Colby's draft stock come April.
The four-year starter put together an incredible resume throughout his time with Iowa, as he allowed a total of seven sacks on 2,803 total offensive snaps. In 2024, he was PFF's highest-graded guard in the Big Ten Conference, finishing with a 77.1 offensive grade.
