Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Gets Candid on Former QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost multiple quarterbacks to the transfer portal this offseason, but because they went out and nabbed Mark Gronowski themselves, it didn't really matter all that much.
However, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is particularly bummed over one quarterback who departed: Brendan Sullivan.
Sullivan actually started four games last season in the wake of Cade McNamara's injury and appeared in 10 contests overall, throwing for 475 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 71.7 percent of his passes. He also punched in four rushing scores.
While Sullivan certainly wasn't a world-beater by any means, Ferentz is clearly going to miss him.
"The one guy I'll single out is Brendan Sullivan," Ferentz said, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire. "... I can't say enough about the contributions Brendan made. He is as good as any guy in terms of the kind of person and his work ethic and competitiveness. He's as good as anybody we've ever had here. So, I just wish him all the best. He's a tremendous young guy. Everybody here is a fan of his. I got it. Totally got it."
Sullivan, who ultimately transferred to Tulane, actually began his collegiate career at Northwestern in 2022 and spent a couple of seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Iowa.
During his time at Northwestern, the 22-year-old totaled 1,303 yards, 10 touchdowns and five picks while completing 68.7 percent of his throws across 13 games. He also reached the end zone three times as a rusher.
Sullivan has one year of eligibility remaining, so we'll see if he makes his lone season at Tulane count.
