Iowa Hawkeyes Pursuing SEC Sharpshooter in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes have definitely been active in the transfer portal this offseason, which was kind of a necessity given how many players departed in the wake of Fran McCaffery's firing.
New head coach Ben McCollum has certainly been busy acquiring an influx of new talent, and while part of his strategy has included raiding his former Drake Bulldogs squad, he is obviously attempting to bring in players all across the spectrum.
That includes former Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, committed to Texas A&M and then decided to renege on his agreement and re-enter the portal this month.
Since Miles decided to make himself available again, the sharpshooter has been contacted by a variety of schools, and that includes Iowa.
Miles started all 34 games in which he played this past season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals over 24.6 minutes a night on 51.4/43.0/83.1 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-2 scorer began his collegiate career at Troy in 2020 and spent three seasons with the Trojans before transferring to High Point following the 2022-23 campaign.
Miles enjoyed his best season to date at High Point, registering 17.5 points and 3.6 assists across 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range.
The Montgomery, Al. native has connected on over 40 percent of his long-distance tries twice in his NCAA tenure, topping out at 47.1 percent during his final year at Troy.
We'll see if the Hawkeyes can convince Miles to join the Big Ten.
