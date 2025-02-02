Iowa Hawkeyes Star Takes Huge Jump in New Mock Draft
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few players set to take their talents to the next level in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those players are headlined by standout running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson is coming off of a monstrous 2024 college season at Iowa. He entered the year as an intriguing draft prospect and he exited it as one of the best running backs in the nation.
When all was said and done, Johnson ended up carrying the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more touchdowns.
Those numbers have placed him in the first couple rounds of the NFL Draft. Many have been projecting him to end up being a second round pick.
That being said, Johnson has jumped dramatically in a new mock draft.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com has projected the Los Angeles Chargers to end up taking Johnson with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round.
"Ashton Jeanty isn't the only enticing RB in this class," Edholm wrote. "I think Johnson could be a warhorse in Greg Roman's offense eventually, assuming the Chargers will seek more reliable backfield options, with J.K. Dobbins hitting the market this offseason. Dobbins had his moments in 2024, but health will always be a question for him."
Making the jump into the first round would be a massive accomlishment for Johnson. He has taken his value up so much in just one season.
Looking ahead to the NFL level, Johnson is more than ready to play right away. From both a physical and skill-set perspective, he has the potential to be an every down running back.
If he were to land with the Chargers, he would have a good chance of being a first-year starter. J.K. Dobbins could be brought back by Los Angeles, but Johnson might very well be able to win that job over Dobbins.
Expect to hear a lot more about Johnson throughout the pre-draft process. He will have more opportunities to continue increase his draft stock. For now, this is a big-time jump that shows the hard work paying off for the Iowa star.
