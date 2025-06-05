Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Speaks Out With Bold Brock Purdy Take
Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle has made a bold take on his quarterback Brock Purdy's leadership skills.
"Well, today he was throwing a route over the middle and J.J. (Jauan Jennings) stopped running and he yelled at him for not running anymore. Just hearing that from him, he has an expectation and standard he has for us, how we run routes, and his expectation of in his drop and where we're going to be and the timing of everything," Kittle said.
Purdy is entering his fourth season, and it's clear Kittle is seeing the 25-year-old's development as a vocal leader.
"And so him expressing his frustrations and not just 'We'll get it next time,' like him saying that, talking to Jauan about it for the next time so next time we go through that rep, hey, now we're all on the same page, so like that type of vocal is awesome... Getting that from him has just been really good," Kittle said.
Kittle has often been the top target for Purdy, as they've formed a dynamic combination. In the 2024 season, Kittle hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
Purdy and Kittle both agreed to contract extensions with the 49ers this offseason and will continue to be a great combination on the field together.
