George Kittle Loves how Vocal Brock Purdy is Becoming
Brock Purdy has embarked on a new ascension ever since he finalized his contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
His new ascension is becoming a vocal leader, something he hasn't been too much since becoming the starter. But now that he has that extension, the 49ers need him to be, especially because he's the quarterback.
George Kittle has noticed that early on, and it has continued as OTAs for the 49ers have progressed. It is a trait that Kittle loves to see out of Purdy and believes is tremendously beneficial for the team.
"Well, today he was throwing a route over the middle and J.J. (Jauan Jennings) stopped running and he yelled at him for not running anymore," said Kittle. "Just hearing that from him, he has an expectation and standard he has for us, how we run routes, and his expectation of in his drop and where we're going to be and the timing of everything.
"And so him expressing his frustrations and not just 'We'll get it next time,' like him saying that, talking to Jauan about it for the next time so next time we go through that rep, hey, now we're all on the same page, so like that type of vocal is awesome... Getting that from him has just been really good."
Purdy is operating with a ton of confidence. The money from the extension isn't changing him into a cocky or arrogant person. Rather, it is elevating him.
Before, it was questionable how much of a leader Purdy was for the 49ers. This year, he is on a path where it will become undeniable that he is one if he maintains it.