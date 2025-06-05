All 49ers

George Kittle Loves how Vocal Brock Purdy is Becoming

Just another example of Brock Purdy ascending into a leadership role.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) while facing the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) while facing the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy has embarked on a new ascension ever since he finalized his contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

His new ascension is becoming a vocal leader, something he hasn't been too much since becoming the starter. But now that he has that extension, the 49ers need him to be, especially because he's the quarterback.

George Kittle has noticed that early on, and it has continued as OTAs for the 49ers have progressed. It is a trait that Kittle loves to see out of Purdy and believes is tremendously beneficial for the team.

"Well, today he was throwing a route over the middle and J.J. (Jauan Jennings) stopped running and he yelled at him for not running anymore," said Kittle. "Just hearing that from him, he has an expectation and standard he has for us, how we run routes, and his expectation of in his drop and where we're going to be and the timing of everything.

"And so him expressing his frustrations and not just 'We'll get it next time,' like him saying that, talking to Jauan about it for the next time so next time we go through that rep, hey, now we're all on the same page, so like that type of vocal is awesome... Getting that from him has just been really good."

Purdy is operating with a ton of confidence. The money from the extension isn't changing him into a cocky or arrogant person. Rather, it is elevating him.

Before, it was questionable how much of a leader Purdy was for the 49ers. This year, he is on a path where it will become undeniable that he is one if he maintains it.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News