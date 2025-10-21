Iowa Looking to Flip Pair of Three-Star Recruits
Now, more than ever, college athletes are decommitting from teams. For some, it's an absolute nightmare. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, it gives them a chance to add a pair of quality three-star recruits.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz currently has the No. 49 Class of 2026. He has 14 hard commits, a number that soon should see more and more names pledge their allegiance to the Hawkeyes. In the coming weeks, Ferentz would love to flip either of these three-star athletes.
Cornerback Mason Lewis
Lewis was one of many players visiting Kinnick Stadium as Iowa took down Penn State, 25-24. That game went down to the wire and it showed just how electric Hawkeyes fans can be. After decommitting from California, Lewis could have his sights set on Iowa, a team that has only one committed CB in its Class of 2026.
The 6' 195-pound cornerback is among the top players in Arizona. While Iowa is high on his list, 247Sports puts them in the same category as North Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Kansas State.
One of the main reasons Lewis is focused on Iowa is for their consistency. They extended an offer to him back on January 21, 2025, just over four months prior to the Golden Bears throwing one his way. While he'll be visiting UNC on October 24, he's already had two official visits with the Hawkeyes.
Wide Receiver Xavier Stinson
With a pair of three-star wideouts already committed, Iowa would love for Stinson to complete the trifecta. 247Sports gives him an 87 overall rating, putting him on the same level as Hawkeyes commit Brody Schaffer. Their other future receiver, Diondre Smith, is close behind with an 86 rating.
Stinson, a Top 100 receiver in the country, was formerly committed to UCLA. September 29 marked the day he decided to decommit, just over three months after he put pen to paper. Seeing as he visited Michigan State four days after committing, it was always safe to assume he was never going to play for the Bruins.
Iowa extending an offer is great, but they're up against tough competition to land the 6'2'' 185-pound receiver. Just two days after decommitting, nine offers were thrown at Stinson. The Hawkeyes October 20 offer is a bit late to the party as 11 teams offered before they did.
Since Iowa offered, Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Tulane have joined the mix. With the clock ticking, Iowa's attempt to flip the wide receiver will come against plenty of other teams.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!