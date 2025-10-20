Way Too Early Iowa vs. Minnesota Predictions
With a week to prepare for their next opponent, there's no doubt the Iowa Hawkeyes are riding the high of defeating Penn State. Even though the Nittany Lions were without star QB Drew Allar, Iowa's 25-24 win was huge for more than one reason.
First of all, it makes them one win away from being bowl eligible. Seeing as No. 6 Oregon is the only other ranked team on their schedule, Iowa should have no issues defeating either Minnesota, USC, Michigan State, or Nebraska. For what it's worth, USC and Nebraska have both been ranked this season.
Keep in mind, Minnesota just defeated a Nebraska team that was ranked No. 25. The Golden Gophers didn't take their place in the AP Top 25, but they held Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola to just 177 yards, his fewest of the season.
Iowa's Run Game Will Be Put To The Test
Seeing as fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski has thrown for just 175 yards in his last two games, that Golden Gophers defense isn't something that is going to scare Iowa. The Hawkeyes offense relies on their run game, but Minnesota is no stranger to defending the run.
Through seven games, Iowa is averaging 192.7 rushing yards per game. That puts them 34th in the nation, but Minnesota is up to the challenge. The Golden Gophers have allowed just 97.7 rushing yards per game which is the nation's 18th best run-defense.
For Iowa, there's no need to panic. If HC Kirk Ferentz is able to slow the game down and play it the way he wants to, Iowa should be able to keep this one close. In fact, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 78.6% chance to win.
This Would Be Iowa's Definitive Win Of The Season
Sure, Iowa has five wins, but who have those wins come against? Their first was against 1-6 Albany, a team that is 0-3 in the CAA. Then, they took 0-7 UMass with ease. The Minutemen are 0-3 in the MAC.
From there, Iowa racked up their three conference wins. They beat Rutgers by 10, but the Scarlet Knights are a struggling 3-4 (0-4). Their 37-0 beatdown of 2-5 (0-4) Wisconsin means little to nothing as the Badgers have been outscored 122-20 in B1G play.
Then, there was Penn State. The Nittany Lions may have been ranked as high as No. 3 this season, but their four game skid proves they are one of the most overrated teams in the country. For Iowa to prove the doubters wrong, they need to take down a strong team like Minnesota.
Prediction: Iowa 24, Minnesota 20
