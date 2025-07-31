Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Major News Regarding Talented 2026 Commit
As Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and his squad prepare for the 2025 college football season, the program received some exciting news about a highly-touted commit in the 2026 recruiting class on Thursday.
According to Rivals' Greg Smith, three-star athlete and Hawkeyes' commit Marcello Vitti has shut down his recruitment despite being pursued by multiple power-four programs this summer.
Vitti is the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan, as well as the No. 36 athlete in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite. After receiving an offer from Iowa last summer, the two-way talent would eventually commit to the program in December of 2024. During his junior season at Divine Child High School, Vitti totaled over a combined 690 yards on the ground and through the air, while also tallying over 25 tackles on defense.
While Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has been active in his efforts for the in-state product, the news of Vitti shutting down his recruitment should come as terrific news to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot, 180 lbs. prospect is a key part of Ferentz's 2026 recruiting class, which includes four different four-star commits. In addition to Vitti, the Iowa's current class features one wide receiver in three-star Brody Schaffer. With his versatility on the offensive side of the ball, Vitti could play an intriguing role in offensive coordinator Phil Parker's system in the future.
