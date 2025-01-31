Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Projected to Land with Denver Broncos
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few players who will be heading off to the next level in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jay Higgins is one of those players, with the headline name being Kaleb Johnson.
Higgins is not being hyped up as a first or second round pick, but most projections have him being a third or fourth round selection. In those rounds, he could end up being a massive steal.
Throughout his tenure with the Iowa football program, Higgins was a dominant force. He has elite skill, an extremely high motor, and an elite work ethic. There are some concerns about his athletic ability, but his play on the field should do the talking for him.
All of that being said, a new projection has been made about where Higgins could end up landing.
Logan Lazarczyk of College Football Network has projected that the Denver Broncos will end up drafting Higgins with the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round.
Here is what he had to say about the Hawkeyes' star linebacker:
"Jay Higgins is a high-motor player who tackles at a high percentage and offers above-average pass coverage ability," Lazarczyk wrote. "In a conference with elite quarterbacks who can beat defenses with their arms and legs, having a versatile linebacker is crucial."
In his five-year career with Iowa, with three of those having a sizable role, Higgins racked up a total of 341 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. He also ended up recording 10 tackles for loss.
Those numbers show just how much of a stat-stuffer Higgins was throughout his college career.
Looking ahead to the next level, his work ethic and motor should give him a good chance at success. Landing with a team like the Broncos, who could use some linebacker help, could give him a shot at playing early on in his career.
Hopefully, Higgins will be end up being drafted by the right time, receive a chance to play, and show off his ability. All Hawkeyes fans will continue rooting for him, just like they have during his time at Iowa.
