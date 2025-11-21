Iowa Skyrockets In Latest Recruiting Power Rankings
When ESPN compiles a list of the Top 65 college football recruiting classes, people are going to listen. With their SC Next 300 scale, ESPN has carved out the perfect way to rank recruits and see exactly where every school fits into the mix.
Currently, the Iowa Hawkeyes have the No. 33 class in the nation, according to ESPN. Iowa being able to flip quarterback Tradon Bessinger certainly helped as he's officially their top offensive prospect. On the other side of the ball is their top defensive prospect, outside linebacker Julian Manson.
At the end of the day, ESPN pointed out the fact that Iowa has two recruits in the SC Next 300. After not being ranked in the Top 65 of the last set of rankings, ESPN believes Iowa has done enough to earn themselves the No. 33 ranking.
Iowa's No. 33 Ranking Explained
While Iowa may not have cracked the Top 65 previously, the addition of Bessinger and a few other quality pieces have done more than enough for them to skyrocket in the power rankings. Iowa may be nowhere near a team like Ohio State, but at the end of the day the Big Ten is one of the toughest conferences in the nation.
As it stands, the Trojans, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Rutgers are all ahead of Iowa. Seeing as there are only 32 teams ahead of them, it's quite impressive that nine of those teams are all in the B1G.
ESPN's Craig Haubert wrote, "Iowa has unapologetically built an identity on defense, toughness and dependable offensive line play. So it's no surprise its 2026 class mainly follows suit."
Haubert's Names To Watch
With 17 recruits on the way, Haubert commented on a few of them and what they bring to the table. He started with offensive tackle Carson Nielsen who is one of their two SC Next 300 commits.
While he didn't mention the other, he would be remiss not to talk about linebackers Julian Manson and Billy Weivoda. Of course, the conversation quickly shifted to Bessinger who Iowa was able to flip from Boise State.
Iowa's Class of 2026 is far from the most feared in the nation, but their ability to jump all the way to No. 33 in the rankings is quite promising. Head coach Kirk Ferentz continues to recruit at the highest level, and he still has the transfer portal in his back pocket.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!