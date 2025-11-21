Iowa vs Michigan State Picks and Predictions
The Iowa Hawkeyes will honor a group of 28 players for senior festivities this week against Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium.
With emotions running high and the Hawkeyes in need of a win, an exciting football game will be on full display in what is also the last home game for Iowa of the regular season.
"We'll get to recognize 28 seniors on Saturday. It's a great group of guys. It's always kind of bittersweet, I think, for everybody involved, certainly for the players. It's thelast time they're in Kinnick, which is a really special thing for each and every one of those guys," head coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Here's what the Iowa Hawkeyes On SI staff thinks will happen in the matchup.
Jennifer Streeter, Staff Writer
If Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes don't win this game, it would certainly indicate some tough times. Now, that does sound a bit harsh — but Michigan State is dealing with various injuries and Iowa has still yet to lose to an unranked opponent this year.
With the Hawkeyes coming off two fairly close losses to Oregon and USC, they'll certainly be hungry for a win and will face off against the Spartans with everything they have.
I'm expecting a lot of sacks and a good performance from wide receiver/return specialist Kaden Wetjen who was recognized as a midseason first-team All-American back in October.
Iowa 31, Michigan State 9
Jordan Lawrenz, Staff Writer
In no world should Iowa lose this game. Michigan State has been dreadful, and that might not even be the right word to explain how bad they are. They're still dealing with numerous QB injuries which isn't going to help them against a ferocious Iowa offense. There may indeed be a sack party at Kinnick as this defense, and entire team is going to be fired up for their final home game of the year.
I don't anticipate the offense having any issues, and I think this'll be similar to their games against Wisconsin and Minnesota. Neither were close, and this one shouldn't be either.
Iowa 42, Michigan State 9
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not lost to an unranked opponent this season and I believe they are going to maintain the streak against Michigan State. The Spartans have not breached the 20-point mark in the last five games and Iowa's defense is likely to have their way with them at Kinnick Stadium.
The Spartans' hunt for their first conference victory would continue. Iowa's ground game should exploit Michigan State's weak run defense. The Hawkeyes' superior talent, home-field advantage, and defensive dominance prove too much for a reeling Michigan State team
Iowa 34, Michigan State 6
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
In usual Hawkeyes fashion, I expect this to be a nip-and-tuck conference grind with little excitement to be had, especially in the light of Iowa’s recent string of losses. Though, all the same, against a weak Michigan State Spartans team, it should be a bounce-back win. Look for the home team (for the last time this season) to dominate defensively and secure an upward trend as their year comes to a close.
With only one game remaining after this one - at Nebraska and on the road - the Hawkeyes nabbing an expected win here is crucial to the strong finish that this team, the program and Ferentz desperately need.
Iowa 23, Michigan State 10
