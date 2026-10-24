Iowa vs. Minnesota: How Did ESPN College GameDay Pick the Floyd of Rosedale?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are about to be back in action, and it's a Big Ten rivalry showdown on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with the historic Floyd of Rosedale trophy up for grabs in this one.

Iowa sits at 5-1 and fresh after a bye week, but it's homecoming for the Golden Gophers, who are also coming off a bye week after dropping their last game to Purdue. For Iowa to chase its College Football Playoff dreams, this game is one that the Hawkeyes have to take care of business in.

As kickoff approaches, ESPN College GameDay dug into the action during its weekly segment of picking games and talked about what it's going to take to win this game, along with picks from each member of the crew. Here's how the picks in the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry shook out.

ESPN College GameDay Iowa vs. Minnesota Picks

I'm not sure if it's immense confidence and belief in the Iowa Hawkeyes or a bad omen, but today's ESPN College GameDay picks for the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry all went the same way.

The entire crew of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, and Dalton Kincaid, the guest picker this week, all took the Iowa Hawkeyes to take care of business on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The entire ESPN College GameDay crew picks Iowa over the Gophers… pic.twitter.com/ukCpgTK8yz — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) October 24, 2026

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Quick Hits

With kickoff approaching, here's your one-stop shop for all the information you need to get ready for this game, from my prediction in the Floyd of Rosedale to how the weather forecast could impact this game, to where and when to watch this game and what channel it's on.

Kickoff between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers is set for 2:30 p.m. CT from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will air on FS1.