Monday Musings in Hawkeye Nation
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Thankfully early-season silliness has mostly given way to basketball talk when it comes to The W. That's the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) for folks that haven't yet joined the league's rising fan base.
As we in these parts are aware, much of the hubbub swirled around Iowa Hawkeye legend Caitlin Clark becoming a pro. There was a hard, dead-ball foul on the Indiana Fever rookie early in the season. She unwittingly was at the center of political discourse.
It turned tiring and lasted way too long. And to be sure, it's still happening and probably always will be. Fortunately it's at a tolerable level.
Officials hit Clark with a technical foul late in Sunday's 81-74 victory at Minnesota. Her hand made contact with Cecilia Zandalasini's face after Zandalasini fouled Clark in the open court.
Last month, that may have created a social media poop storm. Sunday, it was a blip. That's progress as are Clark's interactions with the league's veteran stars. .
Do yourself a favor and avoid the dorky discussion about nonsense unrelated to the game. That way you won't miss the ever-increasing entertainment the W is providing.
Clark's growth at the next level, along with that of her teammates, is the best part of sport. They looked beyond lost in May. Now, they're knocking off some of the best teams.
The W should raise its profile even more this coming weekend. Clark and her rival, fellow rookie Angel Reese, will be playing a major role in the presentation. They'll team up with other all-stars in facing the USA Olympic team, which will compete in the Paris Games next month.
Not to belabor the point, but avoid the talk about their friction. Focus on them cooking up and down the court. It's a special time for the league and the sport.
Mile High Heat
Colorado took advantage of other MLB teams passing on Brody Brecht, grabbing him with the 38th pick of Sunday night's Major League Baseball Draft in Texas. The Iowa right-hander became the highest draft pick during the Hawkeyes 11 seasons under coach Rick Heller.
I'll admit to cringing when seeing the Rockies select the former Ankeny High standout. It likely was a common reaction to anyone who follows the sport and understood Denver is MLB's worst pitching environment.
After that, we realize that what Brecht accomplished is very noteworthy. As mentioned, he bested Adam Mazur (53rd in '22) as Heller's highest pick. It's also the earliest a Hawkeye has heard his name called since Tim Costo was eighth overall in '90.
If we dig a little deeper into the numbers, Brecht is just the 15th Iowa player to be chosen in the Top 60 dating back to 1960. He, Mazur and Wes Obermueller (58th in '99) are the only other Hawkeyes to hold that distinction since Castro was drafted 34 years ago.
Adding to the impressiveness of the accomplishment is that Brecht played football at Iowa for two seasons. The receiver appeared in 11 games in '22, winning a next-man-in award on offense from the team.
With his focused turned strictly to baseball beginning last March, Brecht earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after the last two seasons. He owned a 10-9 record and a 3.49 ERA with 32 starts during his Iowa career. He struck out 281 batters in 178 innings.
While the location isn't ideal, Brecht could make the folks who passed on him regret their decisions. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 21 overall draft prospect and projected him to be picked in the early 20s. Baseball America predicted a Top 25 selection for him.
Brecht certainly could make that happen with his pitching arsenal. MLB.com grades his fastball and slider as 70s on a 20-80 scouting scale. He'll need to better develop a third pitch, and improve his command and control to reach his front-of-the-rotation potential.
By the way, MLB.com estimates the value of Brecht's first pro contract at $2.45M.
More Musing...
-When we get to keys for offensive improvement under first-year Iowa coordinator Tim Lester, it must start on the line. It is literally the most experienced position group on that side of the ball.
Projected starters Mason Richman (39), Connor Colby (35), Logan Jones (26), Nick DeJong (23) and Gennings Dunker (14) have 139 combined starts at the FBS level. That's 80 more than the five projected skill position starters Cade McNamara (21), Luke Lachey (13), LeShon Williams (13), Seth Anderson (8) and Kaleb Brown (4).
Barring injuries, there's no excuse for continued O-Line struggles. It should be leading the way for needed improvement on offense.
-After a busy couple of months, action has slowed down during a dead period for college football recruiting that runs from June 24-July 24. The Hawkeyes headed into it with 12 known verbal commitments.
They're in good shape in what should be a class with members in the mid-teens. That's always fluid with more roster movement around the sport these days.
If you're looking for remaining needs, receiver and defensive back are the most glaring. More help on the lines always is welcome.
Aurora (IL) West receiver Terrence Smith and Iose Epenesa, a defensive lineman from Edwardsville (IL) High, are Iowa's top two uncommitted '25 targets. One of the highest-rated kickers in the country, Scott Starzyk of Texas, is considering the Hawkeyes after officially visiting in June.
-We've reached that time of year when preseason football prognostications become more prominent. I recently posted a writeup about Hawkeyes ready for breakout seasons and have been cooking up more ideas.
Let me know if you have any good ones.